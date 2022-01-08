A plant dedicated to Leonardo DiCaprio

The first new species described in 2022 is an evergreen native to the tropical rainforest of Ebo, Cameroon, and bears the name of Leonardo DiCaprio.

It was baptized by the scientists Uvariopsis dicaprio in honor of the actor, who in August 2020 became the spokesperson for an important campaign to protect the Ebo forest.









The new species

L’Uvariopsis dicaprio is a tropical evergreen tree that lives in the Ebo forest, Cameroon. Martin Cheek of the Royal Botanic Gardens of Great Britain and his colleagues from the University of Cameroon, observing some photos and some specimens of the plant, were able to determine that it is a species never described before.

And not only that: apparently, despite the fact that it is certainly not a small plant or that goes unnoticed, not even the local community seemed to know the Umariopsis dicaprio, which was thus described for the first time and included among the new species.

It is a plant that it can be up to 4 meters high, and which can be recognized by “characteristic flowers of a vibrant and shiny yellow-green color”Which are produced by the trunk.

The new plant has leaves which, we read in paper published by PeerJ, “They exceed 15 centimeters in length, cauliflorous flowers (that is, they arise from the trunk) with pedicels that exceed 10 millimeters in length and free petals”.

Less than 50 specimens of Uvariopsis dicaprio have been identified so far, which seem to be confined within the Ebo forest, the only habitat of the new species – which therefore ends up directly among those at strong risk of extinction.

As for the discovery, Cheek states that it is a spectacular plant: “it is a plant that, if you are a botanist, literally jumps on you”. Now that we know what to call it, we can start defending it: “only when we know that a species exists,” says Cheek, “we can do something to protect it“.

And here is where the name of DiCaprio begins to make its sense, throughout this story.

Leonardo DiCaprio for the Ebo forest

We now know quite well Leonardo DiCaprio’s commitment in defense of the planet: the actor’s activist life officially begins with the creation of the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, which has been involved in promoting ecology and environmental awareness since 1998.

In 2019 he founded the Earth Alliance, which deals even more closely with climate change. Fundraising, petitions, millionaire donations to protect the burning forests and documentary films are just some of the actions implemented by the protagonist of “Don’t look up”.

When in August 2020, a large collection of signatures was launched to protect the incredible biodiversity heritage preserved in the Ebo forest, Leonardo DiCaprio was at the forefront of the battle in defense of Ebo. The Cameroonian government had just gazetted one concession of over 130 thousand hectares of forest intended for deforestation for the wood and construction industry, and the collection of signatures seemed to be struggling to take off.

Then, on August 4, Leonardo DiCaprio and Instagram changed – at least in part – the course of history: a short video showing the wonders of Ebo, from elephants to chimpanzees that are incredibly numerous here, in a few days brought the petition to reach nearly 200,000 signatures. On August 13, just a few days later, the Cameroon government finally suspended Ebo’s deforestation programs.

Cheek and colleagues have thus decided to dedicate the new species to DiCaprio: a decision that has the deep roots ofcommitment in defense of biodiversity and the planet’s natural heritage.