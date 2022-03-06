A “plastic impersonation” investigated by the Police is the cause of the failures of the Superate cards

This Saturday, the operation to replace cards belonging to the social program Supérate, of the Presidency of the Republic and Banco BHD León, whose objective is to advance in the delivery of social assistance cards to those who had difficulty collecting subsidies, continued. in the past month of February.

As reported in a press release, from the time the cards are delivered, the funds are credited and the beneficiaries can now use them.

On February 22, the Social Subsidies Administrator (Adess) reported that although the fund was deposited in the first fortnight of the month, some of the beneficiaries of social programs belonging to the provinces of Azua, Barahona, Bahoruco, Independencia, Pedernales and Santo Domingo, they were unable to access their funds.

Given this, Supérate and the bank reported that this inconvenience was due to a “spoofing of plastics” and that the police authorities are deepening the investigation in order to identify those responsible for what happened.

“We regret this inconvenience and the impact it has on the affected citizens. We work tirelessly to complete the operation to deliver the new plastics, so that these families can access their funds as soon as possible,” they said.

On the other hand, at the close of this Saturday in the card replacement operation, the entities have delivered 17,767 plastics. And it was stated that the operating capacity at card delivery points is being expanded and reinforced to complete the remaining ones in a maximum of ten days.