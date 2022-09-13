A plastic surgeon decodes the transformation of Khloé Kardashian

ads

So far, Khloé Kardashian has admitted to getting her nose done exactly once, and that’s about it. “For me, everyone says, ‘Oh my God, she had her third face transplant.’ But I had a nose job,” she told Andy Cohen on the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reunion show in 2021 (via Us Weekly). “You are the first person in an interview who has ever asked me about my nose. Of course, I had injections – not really Botox. I responded horribly to Botox. »

But Dr. Sean Satey tells Nicki Swift a slightly different story. He says it looks like Kardashian didn’t just have a nose job, but also “Buccal fat pad removal to slim face and cheeks; fillers on her chin, jawline, cheekbones, lips and eyes to create more facial symmetry and add volume; Liposuction with skin tightening (Renuvion J Plasma versus Facetitis) of his neck to get rid of fat and firm the skin; and Morpheus8 on the neck, jowls, face to firm the skin and reduce the fat load. »

All that plus Botox, Satey thinks, plus eyelash extensions, a healthy moisturizer and “platelet-rich plasma (PRP) on the face, neck and scalp to rejuvenate the skin and increase hair growth from scalp “. Not exactly a “face transplant”, but it’s certainly not nothing either.