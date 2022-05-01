A player checks how Skyrim looks on a tube monitor and the result is pure nostalgia

Share

This is what the launch of Skyrim would have looked like a few years before LCD screens existed!

It is impressive to see how technology has changed in the last few years. The proof is in how the screens show more and more advanced graphics that give the player a unique experience with multi-themed video games. But Having experiences closer to reality hasn’t stopped some gamers from trying out their favorite games on systems or hardware specific to their inventions.. And, as in many, it is the case of The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim, where we find more and more samples of the creativity of the users when it comes to giving a special touch to their games.

We’ve seen all sorts of interesting displays in the past, like a Skyrim image on a pregnancy test, and why not? also a meta game is an opportunity to unleash players’ dreams, i.e. playing a game within a game, while putting Doom into Minecraft and so on. It is curious to see how we can find the fusion not only of games, but of many other concepts of game narratives. In this way, we verified once again that the players put themselves difficult tests when it comes to putting games that we would never have seen on certain hardware or systems. That’s why these experiments are so much fun, as we never know how far players can go, given a little time and skill.

Skyrim in a format never seen before

But really, it’s not all about being tech-savvy, there are some of these mergers that are quite simple. For example, recently a player shared with other users what a game of Skyrim would look like on a CRT monitor (yes, the kind that were displaced by LCD screens and that we all played on some time, in the early 2000s), which is quite interesting considering that these pieces were already considered obsolete for some time before for Skyrim to be released (in the year 2011).

Despite the fact that it has been a little over a decade since the launch of the fifth installment of The Elder Scrolls saga, the game’s graphics are in good resolution and, even better, we can now see them from VR (which makes the resolution already much higher compared to the one at launch). So we could have a panoramic view of Tamriel and appreciate the details that at the time were a challenge for its developers. However, the player showed that CRT monitors can also run the game’s graphics quite well.

Returning to the above, a player of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, called Cliffworms, decided to share through his Reddit account, an image that caught the attention of many Internet users: a game of Skyrim on the screen of his CRT monitor, presumably this is a Kahjit archer player character character standing in the frame. And, of course, the answers were immediate around this curious display of fanaticism for the Bethesda game. The post was as follows:

How did the Skyrim fan manage to display the game on a CRT monitor?

But how was this possible? Cliffworms explained that in order to take advantage of the benefits of a high-end GPU, you need a modern computer that has a display up to the demands of the game and, of course, this CRT monitor does not have the tools to project it as expected. Nevertheless, in order to fully support the game, the power comes from an almost modern computer, since it still has the port required to connect the monitor to a motherboard. In a nutshell, even if the CRT is capable of displaying Skyrim, it wouldn’t exactly be a smooth user experience, since it doesn’t meet the minimum requirements.

In this way, the fact that CRT monitors have practically become obsolete does not mean that many video game fans cannot continue to take advantage of them as much as possible, especially when it’s about recreating modern experiences on hardware you don’t see anywhere anymore. In addition, another important point of these practices is to rescue some of the most successful old games, so, although the graphics of these do not have the same quality as they do now, fans can also enjoy them on flat screen televisions. Even many of these games from the 90s, despite being pixelated, being on a much higher resolution monitor or screens, gives the impression of improving their quality thanks to sharpness.

In summary, It’s not the first time a Skyrim fan has used a different hardware than the one the game is intended for., but there is a whole community that is demanding, in addition to CRT monitors, all kinds of equipment to recreate these experiences. The results always vary, but they are quite amusing. And best of all, there are endless possibilities to make these technological combinations.

