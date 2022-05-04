A player from Pinar de Río arrived in the United States who CAUSED LOW in Series 61 (+PHOTOS) – SwingCompleto

By Jose Alejandro Rodriguez Zas

At the end of March last we publish a note on this website in which we inform that the player from Pinar del Rio Irandy Hernandez he had caused the loss of the Vegueros team in the 61st edition of the National Baseball Series.

Although the reasons for such a decision were not disclosed, many fans of the green-legged team commented on social networks that the player had plans to travel to the United States to reunite with his family, something that finally materialized.

As reported by a Cubalite.com publicationIrandy arrived in the United States a few days ago after completing a long journey to US territory, already common among Cubans who want to escape from the island to lands of freedom in recent times.

Irandy played seven seasons in Cuban baseball with Pinar del Río, serving as a designated hitter and catcher, mainly, although he could not be a regular in the team’s daily lineup. In his first six seasons, he hit a .286 average (308-88), including 21 doubles, two triples and two home runs, in addition to 43 RBI and 39 runs scored. His offensive line was .417 / .386 / .803 (OBP / SLU / OPS) and from a fielding point of view, he averaged .976, with two errors in 84 shots, in addition to three assists and 79 putouts made.

In the current Series 61, the Pinar del Rio player had a batting average of .250 (24-6) with a double and a home run, in addition to eight RBIs and five runs scored, with an offensive line of .333/.417/.750.

Irandy joined his teammate from the Pinar del Rio team, Pedro Luis Rodríguez, who lost the Cuban ball in December 2021 and months later, in April, met his goal of reaching the United States. At 34 years old, as is the case with Pedro Luis (37), the young man should not continue his career as a baseball player on northern soil or in Caribbean leagues.