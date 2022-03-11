a player has spent it using the Ring Fit Adventure hoop

FromSoftware titles usually leave this type of feats that never cease to amaze us.

Everyone knows that the titles bearing the signature of FromSoftware they allow us to see things that at first seem implausible, and the case of Elden Ring is no exception. If it used to happen with other games in the Souls saga, the latest installment will expand this type of achievement even more, since it is doing much better in sales than its predecessors.

A mod allows you to use the hoop on PCThe case that we come to tell you about today is that of the user super louis 64 who, broadcasting his game live on Twitch, has managed to get past a boss using the Ring-Con, that is, the ring that serves as a controller for the Ring Fit Adventure game. This title is exclusive to Nintendo Switch, but a mod allows the accessory to be used on PC with different applications, and this user is known to complete other games in this way.

The boss in question is the hound knight Darriwill, an opponent who, although secondary, is nonetheless complicated. More if we pay attention to he beat him on the first trywhich leads to more complications when it comes to knowing how to meet the challenge and how to maximize the use of the hoop you are using.

Super Louis himself has explained how Ring-Con works in Elden Ring, the most striking of all being that you have to be running all the time, since running unlocks the movement joysticks. Squeezing the loop executes a sword strike, though it also displaces the entire loop, and has to heal doing a squatsince that is the way to make use of objects.

The mod that has allowed this feat is not the only one that Elden Ring enjoys, and in recent days we have seen some very curious ones. There is a highly requested one that allows us to pause the game in the face of any inconvenience, but others go further and add features long awaited by players, such as photo mode.

