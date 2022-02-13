a player in the sights of the fans

L’Inter manages to snatch a good point at Naplesafter the 1-1 against the former Luciano Spalletti at the Maradona. A draw that makes the Nerazzurri happier, but the Milan now he has the great opportunity to overtake his cousins ​​in the standings in first place, even if the boys of Inzaghi must recover the match with Bologna.

Inter, only a victory with the big names

L’Inter however remains first in the standings after the draw with Naples, but once again the Nerazzurri struggled against a great player in the league. In A league in fact, the Nerazzurri have only won once against teams fighting for a place in the Champions League. The only triumph took place against the Neapolitans, beaten 3-2 at San Siro at the end of November.

Inter, disastrous numbers with the big teams

Against the other team fighting for the championship, or the MilanL’Inter only got one point. Same loot against the Juventuswith Dybala who in the 89th minute recaptured his rivals from the spot for the 1-1 final. The return match is dated 3 April and, fortunately for the Nerazzurri, it will be the only direct match with a great Serie A until the end of the tournament. No victory even in the double face to face with theAtalanta: 2-2 first leg, 0-0 second leg. There is at least the satisfaction of having beaten Juventus in Super Cupeven if only at 120 ‘.

Nine goals conceded against the big teams, the same as those scored. Numbers, those against the big names of A leaguewhich must make us think Simone Inzaghi. Speaking of defensive figures, there is a player who has ended up in the crosshairs of the fans after the last two matches in the league, decisive in terms of the championship.

Inter, de Vrij in the sights of the fans

Both against the Milan than against the Naplesthe worst player on the pitch in the Nerazzurri shirt was de Vrij. The Dutch defender lost the direct confrontation with Giroud in the derby and with the Neapolitans he caused the penalty of the signed advantage Insigne. And to think that at the beginning of the season, the former Lazio was a certainty for the group. To get back to running, theInter hopes to find the true wall of Ouderkerk.

