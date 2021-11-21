a point that is worth double – Calcio Casteddu

Important performance, for 95 ‘with Sassuolo. The 2-2 at Mapei does not solve problems, short squad, critical issues and last place in the standings. However, it helps to regain a thread of trust

A point that means a lot. Of course, the ranking does not move significantly. But the draw in Emilia with the Sassuolo (in A never defeated at home since Cagliari), comes after four losses in a row. And it allows you not to give up completely. In short, there was a dignified and indispensable response to avoid the abyss. Also because on Friday he arrives in town there Salerno. In short, something, at least mentally, seems to have changed in the two weeks of rest. Walter Mazzarri he said it clearly: whoever does not believe in running up, stays out. For example, the hierarchies (net of real or alleged ailments) in the middle of the field: Strootman out. But not only. Godin remained at Cagliari, as well as Farias. The Dutchman was one of the main targets of the president’s screaming outburst, less than 48 hours before the home match with theAtalanta: appropriate timing! Godin And Farias, apparently, as well. The Brazilian rescinds the former in a few days Atletico Madrid has reached an agreement with the club: renewal until 2024, with a spread of one season, but also the promise to be vacated in the face of an important agreement with another club. arm wrestling with the club.

EMOTIONS AND GOAL BALLS. Fat, to the third as owner (after Rome And Genoa), divide with Marin the rossoblù think tank in the middle. There is also Bellanova. It starts with a high pressure, almost to man. But it doesn’t last long. Mazzarri starts from a 4-4-2, but with the ball a Berardi and partners behind it goes to five. Bellanova, which moves to the left (Mazzarri guesses the choice) after at least two clear opportunities created by Sassuolo, And Nandez To the right. Keita Baldè And Joao Pedro come on. On the left, in the first quarter of an hour you suffer immediately. The match between the second team of the league for ball possession (56 per cent on average, Sassuolo) and the penultimate (Cagliari) hangs in the balance. But the differences in quality in the dribble and in the organization do not go unnoticed. Locatelli was sold to Juve, but Frattesi (first chance after 7 ‘, Cragno very responsive) is a great replacement. The Cagliari lowers too much, the hosts do not find precision in front of goal.

The game remains stalled. Bellanova (in the long run among the best) the half hour commits to the fly Advice: a good sign. The rossoblù take confidence. Ceppitelli impacted well with his head, chipped away. Then, just a dribble of Traoré, assists for Scamacca what a joke Coals, Ceppitelli And Cragno: dry right, 1-0. The ultrà rossoblù scream: “Out of there…”. The Cagliari reacts. And he succeeds with a jewel of Keita Baldè, on doc game of Nandez: 1-1 with a spectacular right turn on the fly. Network (the third in the season) from the red circle. Mazzarri prepared it well. And it can breathe. Meanwhile, the bench flies with joy in the air: the sincere embrace between Keita And Pavoletti. Great.

DRAW THAT MATTERS. The Sassuolo starts again with less frenzy, the Cagliari it lowers but resists. Then, here is one of the many known limitations. The Emilians press and lead with intelligence. Frattesi enter the area, Lykogiannis knocks it down, rigor. Berardi from the spot he makes no mistake: ball on one side, Cragno on the other. 2-1. One moment and it’s a draw: Frattesi puts it down Joao, Barons of Florence points to the spot, 2-2. Eighth goal this season by the Brazilian who keeps his average high from eleven meters: 74 percent of goals, 15 out of 20 from the spot. The reflection? With the five changes the matches can be overturned. But the staff of the Cagliari, with the exception of seven, eight individuals, on average it does not seem to hold up the category.

Meanwhile, the Sassuolo he throws himself forward. Mazzarri who loves Caceres for Hoe And Deiola for Fat. Defrel takes over from Scamacca. Cragno is exalted on Defrel. Marin goes out for Olive, Pavoletti takes over from an exhausted man Keita Baldè. Then, on stage Tips on cross by Nandez. The Cagliari there is. Keeps the defensive line high, Bellanova And Nandez support the pressing of JP10 And Pavoletti. The Sassuolo finds no outlets. “We want a victory” shout the Sardinian supporters, 506 to be exact al Mapei Stadium. The rossoblùs (in Reggio in white, an aesthetically unattractive shirt) close with energy. And they bring home a nice little dot.

NOTARELLE

Welcome to the club. The readers-supporters-sports who have got an idea, after the results arrived from the field, of what the quality of the running and management of the Cagliari, continues to grow. And it is certainly not a pleasure either to remark it or to go back to the reasons that determined its trend. FootballCasteddu and the undersigned did not call themselves out in listing the reasons and the timely chronicle of the corporate flop. After, in recent months, the newspapers Tomorrow And Republic there Free with the Self-destruct manual. The Milanese newspaper writes and argues on known and incontrovertible issues. And it obviously refers to Tommaso Giulini. Meanwhile, observers like Alfredo Pedullà And Michele Crisciello they have explored and criticized this absurd (and bankruptcy in numbers and appeal) way of managing and conducting Cagliari. Everything already seen.

Visibility and more. Joao Pedro has been scoring regularly for two years and is not called by Brazil. Bad. But in addition to the sorrow for the bomber, we do not go further. Instead, the idea comes out of the cylinder of society: he has been Italian for four years, married to a Sicilian, he can be useful to Roberto Mancini. Even for the next play-off which is worth i world cup in Qatar. But the timing and the process would be complicated to grasp. Perhaps, it can be useful to restore polish, and subsequent quotes, to a player who has the market. Nothing new in corporate dynamics. What appears strange is that the patron gave the input to the ds Stefano Capozucca, who has almost disappeared from the radar.

Celeste, help! The third jersey in honor ofUruguay. Good. Too bad that the thornier cases for the Cagliari they really concern Godin and his contract, therefore,Nandez. Which, on a collision course at the start of the championship, expects the “boss” keep its promise and make it go away when the market reopens. There would also be Caceres, modest and “red” contribution to Florence, Olive, seen little or nothing, e Pereiro: one million and four hundred thousand euros of engagement for a few minutes and occasions always of little impact. And to say that they have refused half a million euros a Nainggolan. In short, this of the ideal “marriage” with theUruguay it is not going well. And the Heavenly risks not going to the World Cup. With Tabarez exonerated after fifteen years from Ct. Those who believe in marketing choices that lead to bad luck are free to do so.