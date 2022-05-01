A Pokémon Blue and Red player discovers a hidden feature after more than 20 years

Share

It seems that Game Freak is still keeping some big secrets.

As hard as it is to believe, the first generation of Pokémon games were released in Japan over 26 years ago and in the West just over 23 years ago, but still has several secrets to show us. While some players know Pokémon Red and Blue inside and out to the point of speedrunning blindfolded, it seems others are discovering a never-before-seen feature of the game.

Reddit user Jedi_Lucky1 has shared a gameplay video showing it being they can rearrange a Pokémon’s moves between specific locations using the “Select” button on the original Game Boy. Based on community feedback, this feature was little to no known (and would surely have helped them avoid self-destructing their voltorbs). Given the interest it has generated on social networks, this curiosity has quickly become viral.

At the end of the day, this is a pretty minor feature that could be easily ignored. No one needs to rearrange a Pokémon’s moves., but it makes things a little tidier and allows you to avoid errors in the strategy. Several Reddit comments pointed out that it can make it easier to remember exactly where each of a Pokemon’s four moves are located.

The original Game Boy Pokémon games are still a long way from coming to the Nintendo Switch

Unfortunately, The original Pokémon games are not currently available on the Nintendo Switch., so fans who want to try this out for themselves will have to either pull out an original Game Boy or try it out on the Nintendo 3DS versions that were released a few years ago. Rumors suggest that the original Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online, and if that happens, Pokémon Red and Blue should be a safe bet!

Let’s hope that Pokémon Red, Blue and Yellow editions will soon arrive on the Nintendo Switch to replay these classics countless times as we have since they were released and discover secrets like the aforementioned. Apparently, I wasn’t the only one who was surprised. Surely when they arrive at the company’s new console there are more interesting secrets to discover. Although, with the speculation of a possible arrival of the virtual console of the Game Boy, it seems inevitable that these video games will too.

