A police agent boasts of the ‘pingal de pesos’ that she is paid for repressing Cuban opponents

Cuban journalist Henry Constantín denounced this Thursday in an article published in Cuban Timemedium that directs, that an agent of the state security he boasted of the “pingal de pesos” that he is paid for “walking behind” activists and independent journalists.

Constantín said that after leaving his home in order to look for drinking water he was approached by a State Security agent who prevented him from continuing on his waybefore which he returned to his house, where a police patrol was waiting for him.

Initially, the police agents wanted to interrogate him about 60 meters from his home, but the reporter quickly maneuvered and returned to his home yelling at his neighbors who wanted to arrest him.

Upon arrival at your home, the agents The Cuban journalist was told that he would not be able to leave his house “until further notice.”

Constantín said that during the dialogue outside his home he told the agents that “he did what he did for ideals and regardless of the challenges” while “they were there for reasons that only they knew, a salary, a phone, fuel.

It was in the middle of that debate that one of the police officers told him that he had no idea of ​​the “pingal de pesos” they paid him “for to pursue” to Cuban activists and journalists

Finally, Constantín refused to continue talking with the police officerswhich allowed him to return to his home on the condition that he not leave in the next few days.

Also Dagoberto Valdés, director of the magazine Coexistencedenounced that received a visit from Captain Ezel of State Security to warn him that he cannot take former Black Spring political prisoner Eduardo Díaz Fleitas to a reception at the home of the Chargé d’Affaires of the US Embassy in Cuba.

Hours later the agent returned and warned him that both he and the other members of Coexistence could not attend the celebration either for the anniversary of US Independence Day scheduled for this Monday.

Both threats take place in the midst of a repressive escalation by the Cuban regime as the first anniversary of the July 11 anti-government protests approaches.