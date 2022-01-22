a police officer killed and another wounded in an “ambush”

Violence a New York. In the night, in the Neighborhood of Harlem, a policeman from 22 years old has been killed and a second remained seriously injured. To report it is the New York Times that matters, as the third episode in the last week involved of New York cops.

Tonight, we mourn the loss of a hero officer – a son, husband, and friend. Only 22 years old, Police Officer Jason Rivera was murdered in the line of duty. We vow to #NeverForget Jason as his fellow Finest vow to honor his tremendous legacy of service & the ultimate sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/5zsx45XiM4 – NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 22, 2022

The incident was described by investigators as “an ambush”. The agents went to the scene after a distress call came from one woman which denounced a quarrel with his son in an apartment. Once in the area, the agents were surprised by the man, 47, who opened the fire against them. A third agent shot the 47 years old what time is it hospitalized in condition criticisms, as also reported by Us news. The question of violence in the Big Apple is one of the main challenges of the new mayor, Eric Adams, who is a former police captain.

Last updated: Saturday 22 January 2022, 13:55



