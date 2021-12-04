World

A policeman is saved in extremis by dodging a collision between several cars

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read

The accident, from which the agent got away with some injuries after climbing over a concrete barrier, took place in Idaho, USA.

Ansa / CorriereTv

In Idaho, in the United States, a policeman miraculously saves himself in extremis from the collision of several cars avoiding the impact. Idaho State Police are investigating a six-car collision on December 1 on Interstate 84 eastbound at S. Ten Mile Road in Ada County involving a police officer. The only injured person was the policeman, who was forced to quickly jump back and climb over a concrete barrier to avoid being hit. The police officer was assisting a broken-down motorist with a flat tire and wearing a reflective yellow safety vest. His patrol car was parked behind the broken-down vehicle, a Toyota sedan, with its hazard lights on. That vehicle was hit by another car, causing a chain reaction of four vehicles heading east. Two involved pickups were pushed to the left, skidding into the parked patrol car and hitting the rear of the Toyota. Passing motorists who witnessed the close collision immediately called 911 to report the incident. Traffic lanes were blocked on I-84 eastbound for approximately 90 minutes as rescuers assisted those involved and worked to clear the road. The Toyota owner sustained minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital. Instead, the policeman was transported by ambulance to the nearby hospital and was then released with minor injuries.

December 4, 2021 – Updated December 4, 2021, 6:59 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Covid Austria, boom in hospital deaths: “Deaths parked in the corridors”

2 weeks ago

woman gives birth to the child of another couple

4 weeks ago

Minneapolis “saves” the Police, fails Black Lives Matter’s revenge

November 3, 2021

North Korea, leather jackets banned. Only dictator Kim Jong-un will be able to wear them

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button