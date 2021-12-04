A policeman is saved in extremis by dodging a collision between several cars

The accident, from which the agent got away with some injuries after climbing over a concrete barrier, took place in Idaho, USA.





Ansa / CorriereTv



In Idaho, in the United States, a policeman miraculously saves himself in extremis from the collision of several cars avoiding the impact. Idaho State Police are investigating a six-car collision on December 1 on Interstate 84 eastbound at S. Ten Mile Road in Ada County involving a police officer. The only injured person was the policeman, who was forced to quickly jump back and climb over a concrete barrier to avoid being hit. The police officer was assisting a broken-down motorist with a flat tire and wearing a reflective yellow safety vest. His patrol car was parked behind the broken-down vehicle, a Toyota sedan, with its hazard lights on. That vehicle was hit by another car, causing a chain reaction of four vehicles heading east. Two involved pickups were pushed to the left, skidding into the parked patrol car and hitting the rear of the Toyota. Passing motorists who witnessed the close collision immediately called 911 to report the incident. Traffic lanes were blocked on I-84 eastbound for approximately 90 minutes as rescuers assisted those involved and worked to clear the road. The Toyota owner sustained minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital. Instead, the policeman was transported by ambulance to the nearby hospital and was then released with minor injuries.