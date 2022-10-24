A politician allied with Bolsonaro barricades himself and injures two police officers to avoid being arrested | International

A politician allied with President Jair Bolsonaro has kept Brazil on edge for hours this Sunday by barricading himself in his home to avoid arrest. The former federal deputy Roberto Jefferson has even fired a rifle and thrown a grenade at several agents. Two policemen have been slightly injured. The serious incident, which occurred in Comendador Levy Gasparian (Rio de Janeiro), occurs seven days before presidential elections that are being held in a climate of enormous tension and gross accusations. Brazilians will elect a president on Sunday the 30th between Bolsonaro and former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. A heart attack ending is expected because the polls place them in a technical tie.

Jefferson, who in a video sent to his followers had announced that he did not intend to turn himself in, did so at the end of the afternoon after the Minister of Justice of the Bolsonaro Government appeared at his home to convince him.

Former Brazilian congressman Roberto Jefferson attends a pro-gun rally in Brasilia, Brazil in 2020. ADRIANO MACHADO (REUTERS)

The president has tried to distance himself from Jefferson immediately. As soon as he was arrested, the president has released a video to say that whoever attacks police officers is a criminal, censoring his violent attitude. But on other occasions the far-right president has given wings to anti-democratic speeches.

Jefferson had been under house arrest for months accused of threatening Supreme Court justices as part of a broader investigation into anti-democratic acts allegedly devised by supporters of President Bolsonaro and spreading fake news.

This Sunday one of those judges of the high court, Alexandre de Moraes, has ordered his return to jail in preventive detention for systematically skipping the rules of house arrest. The now detainee released a video this Saturday, which means breaking the rules, in which he also called a high court magistrate a prostitute.

When the agents showed up at his house, he responded by shooting at them, firing twenty bullets. A hundred people have gathered at the gates of the house in solidarity with the arrested person.

The incident has caused deep concern in the final stretch of the race for the Presidency, the most polarized campaign in recent decades. As President Bolsonaro has campaigned against the voting system, questioning its security, there is a fear that he will not accept a possible defeat and that, like Donald Trump in the United States, he will decide to encourage his supporters to mobilize against the results. Many Bolsonaristas are armed.

The violent response of the politician against a decision by Judge Moraes coincides with his enormous prominence, since he is also the president of the Superior Electoral Court, an organization that in recent weeks has adopted multiple decisions to try to stop the false news that circulates through the networks. social.

