A Polkadot-based DAO aims to make decentralized governance more accessible

A new decentralized autonomous organization aims to become a DAO that offers services to all other DAOs.

Essentially, SubDAO Labs’ goal is to provide small and medium-sized DAOs with the tools they need to leave centralized governance models behind and create effective, sustainable, and feature-rich DAOs.

Arguing that the governance model through DAO “it has gone from being just a small niche to becoming the most used form of governance by most blockchain projects,“SubDAO believes that one of the biggest obstacles to its widespread adoption is the fact that”it is impractical for smaller organizations, or those without sufficient funds, to develop their own governance tools“.

Although organizations such as Aragon and DAOHus have already made tools and smart contracts available that meet basic governance needs, such as voting and fund management, other more advanced but equally common needs – such as decentralized arbitration, credit-based lending platforms, social networks governed by DAO and decentralized communication platforms – “they are difficult to satisfy with existing toolchains“, explains SubDAO.

More generally, SubDAO’s mission extends far beyond blockchain and cryptocurrencies:

“Our vision is to integrate governance through DAO into every aspect of life, exposing everything to the light and eliminating oppression. Eventually the concept of hierarchy will disappear and everyone will be able to embrace freedom.”

The DAO structure “could dramatically change the old social system,“SubDAO states, predicting that”when DAOs are mature enough to replace traditional organizations, there will be major social change.“

The heart of the matter?

To achieve this integration, SubDAO is working on a platform for creating and managing DAOs on Polkadot, known as Proof-of-Stake decentralized blockchain. Created by Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood, Polkadot quickly made its way into the world of cryptocurrencies: between August and September of this year, the project reached the Top 10 by market capitalization.

The SubDAO Network is divided into four parts, in order to make the creation of customized and feature-rich DAOs a quick and easy process – it only takes 15 minutes and a few clicks! The Substrate-based platform includes nodes, a software development kit, an app user interface, and a library of templates for smart contracts.

Going forward, the goal is to offer DAO models for businesses, nonprofits, educational organizations, VCs and fund management groups, even governments.

SubDAO is a cross-chain platform that provides the infrastructure to create and maintain DAO on Polkadot. Connect DAOs to DApps, which can then access off-chain data and create a bridge between today’s centralized Web 2.0 and decentralized IPFS-based Web 3.0.

Support is constantly growing

SubDAO raised millions of dollars from over a dozen funds, including OKEx Blockdream Fund, CMS Holdings, Signum Capital, Huobi Ventures and Hypersphere Ventures.

SubDAO was also instrumental in launching the Polkadot DAO Alliance in March, which has now grown to 16 members. The group aims to expand the development of decentralized governance in the Polkadot ecosystem, in order to promote a truly decentralized Web 3.0.

In addition to developing infrastructure and improving governance through DAOs, the Alliance aims to promote and encourage DAO adoption of greater regulatory compliance around the world in order to gain recognition for DAOs and ensure that these organizations continue to operate in full legality.

