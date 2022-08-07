A polygraph test saved my marriage
“Have you ever kept a secret from your wife?” asked the polygraph examiner.
For almost two decades I had been grooming myself to be the perfect candidate for one of the top intelligence agencies in the US government. These institutions demand absolute loyalty, which means that you must keep their secrets, but not hide anything from them.
“Yes, I have,” I replied.
He was sitting upright, nervously clinging to the plastic armrests of the chair. A black coiled cable had been placed on my chest and another device on my fingertips. My heart was pounding so hard it nearly drowned out all sound. I felt a bead of sweat roll from my armpit to my side, under my shirt.
This is how it felt to tell the truth.
Though every fiber of my being struggled to keep my secrets, I knew I had to be honest and answer her question.
In fits and starts, I explained that I hadn’t told my wife about my family’s complicated past, that my father’s contacts had led to his being charged with terrorism-related crimes after the 9/11 attacks, and that I, as a son his, had been placed on a list of suspected terrorists when I turned 18.
Although my father was ultimately found not guilty of these charges in federal court (despite being convicted of a weapons-related charge), the stigma remained. In fact, one of the main reasons I joined the military and aspired to work in the intelligence community was to try to cleanse us of all that by building a long record of loyalty in serving my country, a record that I did create and which I am proud of.
I had been questioned by intelligence officers when I was in the Navy, but that was nothing compared to this. Back then, I sweated and cried, but I was innocent, and I knew it. This was different. I was guilty of keeping things from my wife, and not just about myself, but about my family’s past.
She and I had been estranged in our marriage for a long time, a estrangement that stemmed from a lack of communication. We met in Japan, when I was stationed there. At first, I had good reason to keep quiet and cautious about my personal life; It’s not exactly appealing to tell a new date that you were put on a terrorist watch list or that your father was accused of terrorist ties. Once you get used to hiding your past, you tend to keep hiding in every way possible.
I had researched the polygraph and learned that the reason they want to know how we handle secrets that we may be keeping from our loved ones is to understand how we would behave with agency secrets. Could we protect the national security of the United States? Would we be susceptible to blackmail or coercion?
“Why have you kept this from your wife?” asked the examiner.
“I was afraid that she wouldn’t love me the same way.”
That was also the truth. I’ve always been terrified of how people might react to the real me, so for most of my life I’ve tried to offer a version of myself that I thought other people wanted to see. As a kid in Oklahoma, I thought, “I’m black, ugly, short, and have an Islamic name. How could anyone find me attractive? Having that attitude could become a self-fulfilling prophecy. It turned out that it was my struggle to free myself from the shame imposed on my family that finally freed me from my inferiority complex.
“Have you ever been part of an organization designed to overthrow the United States government?” the examiner asked.
“I did not answer.
“What are you not telling me?” he asked.
I could have started with my excuses. How the loss of my mother at age 3 made me seek uplifting affection from women, and how that became a particular kind of weakness. But not. What sense would that make? He just had to say it: “I had an extramarital affair.”
That was something he hadn’t told anyone. And under normal circumstances, she believed that confession would be a deciding factor in a marriage or this job. He indicates a lack of confidence and character in someone who is probably not fit for a job or a union.
However, when it came to work, the confession could work in my favor, since I would presumably be less vulnerable to coercion or blackmail. Yet what would my confession mean for my marriage. That was much less clear.
I have to say, if it hadn’t been for that top-secret security clearance process, I probably never would have told my wife—or anyone else—that I had cheated on her. And by taking full responsibility for my actions, I didn’t expect to absolve myself of shame or criticism. I am a man who behaved badly, but now takes responsibility for his betrayals and failures; as simple as that. In this way, the real accreditation process began, which consisted of requesting entry to the marriage office.
“You passed the test,” the examiner told another officer with a thumbs up.
I was surprised that I passed the polygraph test, but later I realized that of course I passed because I told the truth.
Interestingly, that didn’t mean I was granted a full security clearance to begin with, though I did end up getting a full security clearance afterwards. Why? Maybe my family history had something to do with it, but I didn’t care. People are denied security clearance for all sorts of reasons. For me, the biggest victory—and lesson—was that I was not denied clearance because of my polygraph test. He had told the truth and it hadn’t hurt me.
Believing I owed my wife that same honesty, I took the same approach with her. One night after dinner, I handed him the file from my security clearance process; a stack of papers detailing every aspect of my life, including everything I had discussed during the polygraph exam.
She read every page.
By the time he neared the end, I was already carrying a few glasses from a whiskey bottle. I handed him the bottle from across the table in case he wanted a glass to relax.
Instead, tears welled up in her eyes. “I need time to think about this,” she said. She got up from the chair, wiping her eyes, just as I slid from the chair to my knees.
He ignored me. She just walked into the room and closed the door.
The question most people ask is this: “Why did you have an affair?”
At the time, my wife and I were separated, but had not agreed to see other people. The purpose of the separation was to give us the necessary distance to consider our relationship, not the freedom to sleep with someone else. However, I soon became romantically involved with another woman. When my wife and I started to patch things up, I broke up with the other woman.
After my wife read my file, the days seemed surreal and passed slowly. For a while we didn’t say anything to each other, but eventually we started talking about little things again. She asked: Should she buy cucumbers for the salad? Do you prefer crispy baked zucchini pizza? I voted for the zucchini crisps.
Tentatively, we begin to find our way back to each other.
Then, weeks later, my wife handed me a file of her own, several pages she had typed about her life.
My wife is from Okinawa, where much of the island is occupied by US military bases. She had flirted with US servicemen and had her first sexual experience with a Marine. She also told me that the same year we got married she had an intimate relationship with another soldier while I was away. Even though we weren’t married yet, she wrote on the pages that she believed it was karmic revenge for doing what she did and not telling me.
From there, more honesty flowed from each of us, and as a result, we grew closer and closer, more accepting of each other’s past failings, not less. Contrary to what I expected, our mutual disclosure of the truth, which had been spurred on by a completely unrelated polygraph test, was not ending our marriage, it was saving it.
Of course, you didn’t know any of that when you handed me your file. Feeling bewildered, I simply asked, “What is this?”
“My secrets,” he replied.
Khalid Abdulqaadir is a writer and filmmaker who lives in Kansas City, Missouri.