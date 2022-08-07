A polygraph test saved my marriage

“Why have you kept this from your wife?” asked the examiner.

“I was afraid that she wouldn’t love me the same way.”

That was also the truth. I’ve always been terrified of how people might react to the real me, so for most of my life I’ve tried to offer a version of myself that I thought other people wanted to see. As a kid in Oklahoma, I thought, “I’m black, ugly, short, and have an Islamic name. How could anyone find me attractive? Having that attitude could become a self-fulfilling prophecy. It turned out that it was my struggle to free myself from the shame imposed on my family that finally freed me from my inferiority complex.

“Have you ever been part of an organization designed to overthrow the United States government?” the examiner asked.

“I did not answer.

“What are you not telling me?” he asked.

I could have started with my excuses. How the loss of my mother at age 3 made me seek uplifting affection from women, and how that became a particular kind of weakness. But not. What sense would that make? He just had to say it: “I had an extramarital affair.”

That was something he hadn’t told anyone. And under normal circumstances, she believed that confession would be a deciding factor in a marriage or this job. He indicates a lack of confidence and character in someone who is probably not fit for a job or a union.

However, when it came to work, the confession could work in my favor, since I would presumably be less vulnerable to coercion or blackmail. Yet what would my confession mean for my marriage. That was much less clear.