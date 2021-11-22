A pool of calcium and vitamin C in this seasonal vegetable that would help maintain weight

Most people love summer vegetables, but winter vegetables are also not to be underestimated. There are in fact some delicious vegetables such as mushrooms, cauliflower, artichokes and pumpkin. However, we are forgetting a great classic, widely used in Lazio cuisine which, in addition to being delicious, would also be beneficial for health. In fact you can find a well of calcium and vitamin C in this seasonal vegetable which would help maintain weight. Let’s see together what it is and why we should include it in our food plans.

We are talking about chicory, a great classic of Roman cuisine. Generally these are seasoned with anchovies in oil, garlic and white wine vinegar and served as a side dish or appetizer. In general, their reduced calorie content would make them perfect for diets: they contain about 23 calories for about 100 grams of product. However, being particularly voluminous these would help to maintain the sense of satiety for longer. Their high water and fiber content could then help regulate the intestine, keeping sugar and cholesterol levels under control. In fact, their bitter taste would help improve digestion by stimulating the production of gastric juices.

The beneficial content of this type of vegetable

In addition to all these characteristics, chicory would also have good levels of vitamins and minerals. The former would include an excellent amount of vitamin C, an antioxidant that can also help reduce flu-like episodes. This would be found mainly in citrus fruits, especially inside oranges. But not only that: in fact, very few know it, but this incredible food has more vitamin C than orange. To protect yourself from colds, however, we also recommend phytotherapy. In fact, these two powerful natural allies are perfect for strengthening the immune defenses for the winter.

The chicory would also have a good content of calcium, an essential mineral for both the health of bones and teeth. Finally, they contain vitamin A, a substance that, in addition to strengthening the skeleton, would help testicular development in men and ovarian in women. There are no contraindications towards this element, but it is always better to consult with your doctor.

