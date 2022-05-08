A popular indie game already available on Xbox and PC is finally coming to PlayStation

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord /Telegram

We bring good news for all lovers of indie games and owners of a PlayStation 4 or 5, since those responsible for the title unpacking They have just confirmed that the delivery will arrive on May 10 on Sony consoles.

Get to know the lives of some people, while unpacking their memories

If you haven’t heard about this game yet, let us tell you that it was released in November 2021 for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, and PlayStation users kept wondering when it would arrive on their platform.

Fortunately for all of them, their managers at Humble Games and Witch Beam confirmed that it will be in a couple of days when unpacking arrive on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, so we leave you its trailer below:

As you could see, this game is about a zen experience about the familiar process of taking items out of boxes and placing them in a new home to decorate it, all in order to find some clues that will allow us to know the lives of some characters that we will never see.

The title invites you to unpack everything you need to get a room or an entire house ready with all the time you need and without pressure, while you explore domestic environments and organize everything you want.

unpacking It will offer you 8 moves, each one with protagonists and stories that you will have to decipher helping yourself with each of the items that you unpack, a challenge that you will be able to enjoy from this May 10 on Sony consoles.

What do you think of this indie proposal? Tell us in the comments.

