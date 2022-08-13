A popular OnlyFans model is accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death in Miami

Miami – A popular model of the OnlyFans social network was arrested and charged with second-degree murder for the stabbing death of her partner in a luxurious apartment in Miami, Florida, last April, a crime that the authorities described this Thursday as “violence”. domestic”.

Courtney Clenney26, and a model of the aforementioned social network, which requires followers of each profile to pay a monthly fee to view its content, allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the chest with a kitchen knife after a stormy argument that day .

At a press conference in Miami, Miami-Dade County State’s Attorney, Katherine Fernandez Rundleconfirmed the arrest and filing of criminal charges against Clenney as “suspect in the murder” of Christian Obumselihis partner for two years.

A sentimental relationship “violent and toxic for two years, which should not have ended in a tragedy with Obumseli as a victim of domestic violence,” Fernández stressed.

The prosecutor ordered at the conference the projection of a video from last February, prior to the murder, in which the model is seen wearing pajama pants and a top repeatedly hitting her partner with enormous aggressiveness inside an elevator.

Fernandez described the couple’s romance as “extremely stormy” at a conference where she was flanked by the victim’s brother and cousin.

Clenney allegedly plunged a 3.5-inch kitchen knife into Obumseli’s chest during an argument on April 3, puncturing his subclavian artery, causing his death.

In a call Clenney made to the 9-1-1 hotline, Obumseli can be heard saying he is dying, Rundle said. Also, Clenney is heard saying: “I’m sorry baby”according to an affidavit of arrest collected by local and national media.

Clenney, an “influencer” known as Courtney Tailor on social media, was arrested Wednesday in Hawaii and awaits extradition to Florida.