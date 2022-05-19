A Portrait of Postpartum Depression: A Respite in the Dark | the daily

Few things are harder to portray or more urgent to acknowledge than postpartum depression, and that’s what it’s all about. A Mouthful of Air. The film is an adaptation, made by the author herself, of a novel by Amy Koppelman, who makes her directorial debut here. Her themes are motherhood and women’s mental health problems, as can also be seen in I Smile Backbased on another Koppelman novel, and which starred Sarah Silverman as the mother of two children who struggle with addictions.

A breath in the dark stars Amanda Seyfried as a new mom suffering from postpartum depression. And although it seems like one of those “difficult to watch” movies (it begins with a content warning for people with a history of depression or anxiety), it has an approach full of feeling and empathy towards a problem that many women suffer, but from which they still little is said.

From the outside, Julie Davis (Seyfried) looks like that mother whose mere existence makes other mothers want to apologize to their own children. Her supportive husband Ethan (Finn Wittrock) adores her and her work as a children’s book writer demonstrates a strong connection to the children’s universe. And if the movie wasn’t set in 1995, Julie would easily be the most influential mommy on Instagram.

However, not everything is what it seems: after a traumatic event in her childhood, Julie has struggled with suicidal thoughts for years and those feelings are amplified after the birth of her first child. After an attempt at self-elimination, Julie begins taking antidepressants and recovering (new pregnancy and moving included), but her mind is plagued by doubts and internalized shame; and the fear of herself in the face of her new pregnancy will unleash the turbulence again.

The film manages to capture in a heartbreaking way the silence of postpartum depression and how a mother, despite deeply loving her children, can reach such desperation that she thinks of suicide as the only alternative (the scene in which she tries to take his own life but still leaves the bathroom door ajar to take care of his son). And also the reaction of her family: they lose confidence in her, they do not leave her alone with her son and they doubt her abilities as a mother, which makes her depression invisible and they only focus on whether or not she is capable of taking care of her baby.

The guilt is installed in an immovable way in Julie and she constantly questions herself as a mother, feeling weak and fragile. One of the strongest aspects of the film is that somber portrayal of mental illness (something for which the novel was highly praised) and how depression sows in people who suffer from it that feeling that no possible happiness will be enough to combat it. ; not even the arrival of a child.

Amanda Seyfried gives us a moving performance, effectively conveying an atmosphere of unease and tension as she battles her own demons. She brilliantly plays a woman who seems to love her life and family but just can’t get over an illness that she constantly battles and that her motherhood has deepened.

It shows us that there are still many harmful beliefs around motherhood, such as considering that a woman is only fulfilled if she is a mother and that after that comes absolute happiness. A breath in the dark it’s undeniably sad but it gives real heart to mental illness and especially postpartum depression, so little considered.