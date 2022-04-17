A possible dream of Netflix: the film that is again a trend after 13 years of release | Michael Oher | Sandra Bullock | The Blind Side: The Evolution of a Game | TDEX | REVTLI | ANSWERS

This week “A possible dream”, the family film that premiered in 2009, is among the most watched in Netflixthus adding more than 8 million views and ranking fifth on the Top 10 of the favorite English-language films, in addition to spending two weeks in this ranking.

LOOK HERE: Resurrection Sunday: phrases, images and meaning of this Holy Week day

Family and American football were two things totally unknown to Michael, but in the end they ended up becoming two aspects that changed his life forever. The story is based on real facts that caught the attention of all viewers.

“A possible dream” tells the story of Michael Ohera homeless African-American youth who is taken in by the Touhys, a rich family willing to give him all their support so that he can succeed as much as a football player as in his private life.

CHECK HERE: “Fantastic Animals: Dumbledore’s Secrets”: does it have a post-credits scene?

Also, the film is based on the book. The Blind Side: The Evolution of a Gameand is starring the talented and renowned Sandra Bullock, and also by Quinton Aaron. This film is directed and written by John Lee Hancockwho asserted that the central core of the film is the relationship between Leigh Anne Tuohy and Michael Oherand how the family evolves.

“Making a decision that changes your life is scary. But even more terrifying is repentance.” The Blindside (2009) pic.twitter.com/BpqEKZOrTi — cineblog (@cineblogof) April 10, 2022

In this film Sandra Bullock received the Oscar for Best Actress for her portrayal of Leigh Anne Tuohy. Also, he took a Golden Globe for best dramatic actress and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Actress.

LOOK HERE: Find out which countries you can travel to from Peru using only your DNI

Michael had had very few options and almost no chance, but his life changed when he came across the unstoppable force embodied by Leigh Anne Tuohy. Charming true story that we can see as many times as we want on Netflix!