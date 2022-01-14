a possible restock coming next week from GameStop?

No new PlayStation 5 restock has been seen from GameStop for several weeks now. But some clues suggest that next week could be the right time.

As you know, the last restock of PlayStation 5 made by GameStop dates back to last December 22, after which there has been no trace until today. We were expecting new restocks with the resumption of live shows in the studio both January 5th and last Wednesday January 12th 2022. But in both cases there was a stalemate.

To rekindle hope, a message appeared this morning on the GameStop Twitch channel bot that reads: “Purchase PS5. During the next episode of GameStop TV (Wednesday at 16:00) very few pieces of PlayStation 5 Digital will be on sale! We do NOT know any other details at the moment, we will update you in the next few days“.

This message was completely absent in the past few days, and should therefore refer to the episode of Wednesday 19 January 2022. At the moment we are therefore awaiting an official confirmation which generally arrives on Tuesday evening. Stay connected with us for further updates!

