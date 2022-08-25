A possible romance between Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm comes to light

Big Hollywood stars like Justin Theroux, Bradley Cooper, Tate Donovan or Paul Rudd have been some of Jennifer Aniston’s outstanding romances since his sentimental break 17 years ago with Brad Pitt, with whom he was married for five years. The love of the Californian actress with these highly valued faces did not prosper on any occasion despite the cast of suitors that she has had.

However, it seems that the member of ‘Friends’ has found a new love and that also has to do with the world of acting. As she has exclusively revealed, ‘Woman’s day’, an Australian tabloid, the illustrious actress has strengthened a great relationship with Jon Hammknown for his role in the series ‘Mad Men’ and for reaping several awards as a Emmy or a Golden Globe.

‘The Morning Show’, the origin of everything

The reason for this possible romance is due to the signing of this interpreter for the production of ‘The Morning Show’, which is broadcast on Apple TV and will soon premiere its third installment. His constant encounters on the set have made it possible that both know each other more thoroughly and that they have “secret” meetings outside their respective jobsaccording to this same source.

In addition, both have crossed before in other productions, but Aniston’s courtships in the latter have prevented the proliferation of this romance. “They have crossed paths before, but she had always had a husband by her side. Not this time! And there is no doubt that Jon is completely captivated by Jon”, indicates the media outlet.

At the moment, rumors suggest that they are “very much in love” due to confessions of companions of the seriesas well as the constants Phone conversations that they have under their belt since Hamm’s landing on ‘The Morning Show’.