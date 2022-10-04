A post by Kim Kardashian earns her a fine of 1.26 million

Kim Kardashian is in hot water when one of her publications earned her a fine of 1.26 million dollars.

Earlier this week, Wall Street policeman the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) accused the businesswoman of advertising a cryptocurrency without firstly disclosing that she had been paid to do so or the amount she had received. The post, which earned him $250,000, dates back to June 2021.

The SEC reported that the Skims founder agreed to pay the fine, which is $1.26 million, the $1 million penalty, plus an additional $260,000, which represents the sum, with interest, which she had received for publicity.

In addition to paying, she agreed to stop advertising cryptocurrency for three years.

A spokesperson for the mother of four told the New York Post that she is “pleased to have resolved this matter with the SEC. She cooperated from the start, and remains available to the SEC if needed in this matter. She wanted to put this case behind her.”

For its part, the SEC recalls that “this case is a reminder that when celebrities or influencers endorse business opportunities like cryptocurrency, it does not mean that these products are good for all investors. Ms. Kardashian’s case also serves as a reminder for celebrities, who are required by law to disclose to the public when and how much they were paid to promote products.

The company that Kim K had promoted had been singled out by many as possibly fraudulent.

