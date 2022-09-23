A potential hurricane could hit Cuba in the coming days

An extensive area of ​​storms and showers moving through the eastern Caribbean Sea could develop into a tropical cyclone or hurricane in the coming days and affect Cubawarned the Forecast Center of the Island Meteorology Institute.

The state entity issued its first note on the phenomenon on Thursday, in which it indicated that “keeps a close watch” on the area of ​​bad weather that includes the north of Venezuela, the Dutch Antilles and the southern portion of the Lesser Antilles.

“This disturbance is associated with an active tropical wave, which has a low pressure center at its axis. The system has a high probability of becoming a Tropical Depression in the next 24 to 48 hours, as it moves west-northwestward” , quoted the official site Cubadebate.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami, the phenomenon has a 90% chance of developing in the next 24 hours. At the moment, it is leaving heavy rains in the Lesser Antilles and Venezuela.

According to meteorologists, it will move towards the central portion of the Caribbean Sea during this weekend, and may become the next cyclone of the season.

However, the Forecast Center reported that The “tropical wave” moves slowly under unfavorable atmospheric conditions for its development, due to strong winds in the upper levels of the troposphere. These conditions will become more favorable in the coming days over the central Caribbean, where it could reach a rapid tropical cyclone development, as it tilts its trajectory to the northwest.”

So far, the trajectory forecast models consulted show different possibilities over the western Caribbean, ranging from the western and central regions of Cuba to the Yucatan Channel or the peninsula of the same name between Monday 26 and Tuesday 27 of next week.

On Sunday night the system could be located in the waters of the western Caribbean, between the seas south of Cubawest of Jamaica and northeast of Cabo Gracias a Dios, in Nicaragua.

The current hurricane season in the Atlantic, which runs from June 1 to November 30, has been described as “very active” by meteorologists, with the formation of up to 17 cyclones forecast, nine of them with the possibility of reaching hurricane category.

The Cuban Institute of Meteorology has predicted that, with an 85% probability, one of these cyclones could affect the islanda probability that is reduced to 60% in the case of a hurricane.