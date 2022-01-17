A “potentially dangerous” asteroid will touch Earth tomorrow. How big it is and how to see it











Tomorrow, Tuesday 18 January 2022, a asteroid classified as “potentially dangerous“Will pass” close “to the Earth and will be visible with telescopes. But don’t be afraid: the huge space object called 7482 will not pose a danger to Earth. According to the calculations made by experts, the asteroid will travel at a safe distance of over 2 million kilometers, more than five times the distance between here and the Moon, and there is no risk therefore that it affects our planet.

Asteroid will graze the Earth: how big it is

Asteroid 7482, also called 1994 PC1, is a known and observed object for years by NASA scientists. It was in fact discovered in 1994 by the astronomer Robert McNaught of the Siding Spring Observatory, in Australia.

According to NASA estimates, the asteroid has a diameter of over a kilometer. To understand, we are talking about a gigantic cosmic rock twice the size of the Empire State Building in New York and about 10 times the Milan Cathedral.

Asteroid will touch the Earth: because it is “potentially dangerous”

Asteroid 7482 has been classified by NASA as PHA (Potentially Hazardous Asteroid), or “potentially dangerous“. The danger of the enormous space object is given by how big it is.

Due to its size, if such a large asteroid falls to Earth it could cause an impact with heavy consequences, scenarios from films such as the recent “Don’t look up” with Leonardo Di Caprio.

Fortunately, this is a scenario that will remain confined to films: no one at NASA or in the other space agencies in the world think or fear that 7482 could hit the Earth.

This is because, since its discovery in 1994, experts have been able to trace its path backwards and draw its orbit with a good margin of certainty. And there is no risk that it could therefore fall to Earth.

According to forecasts by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (Jpl), the asteroid will travel at a safe distance of more than 2 million kilometers, more than five times the distance between us and the Moon, far enough not to cause risks to our planet.



When experts say the asteroid will pass “Close” to our planet, they do it in astronomical terms: when we talk about celestial bodies, solar systems and galaxies, we use units of measurement and orders of magnitude that we even struggle to understand, so far away from our daily experience.

To understand, compared to the outermost planets of the solar system, such as Saturn or Neptune, Mars is “close” to the Earth. Yet it is tens of millions of kilometers away.

Asteroid will graze the Earth: how to see it

As mentioned, the experts have traced the orbit of asteroid 7482. According to the reconstruction of the history of this space object, its last close passage was 89 years ago, on January 17, 1933, at a distance of 1.1 million of kilometers, not different from that foreseen for the next passage of 18 January 2105.

The passage of the asteroid “close” to the Earth does not involve any risk. Instead, it represents an unmissable opportunity for astronomers to study more closely this celestial body belonging to the category of type S asteroids, characterized by a stony composition consisting mainly of silicates.

Given its proximity, the huge rock could be view even with a simple telescope. The passage of asteroid 7482 will be visible from Italy around 10:51 pm tomorrow, January 18, 2022.



