A powerful annual setup in international markets will expire tomorrow. What to wait?

In recent days we have estimated that this week could be crucial and clarify the real intentions of the markets. A powerful annual setup will expire tomorrow – where are we?

Let’s proceed step by step.

At 20:05 on 7 December we read the following prices:

Dax Future

15,814

Eurostoxx Future

4,276.5

Ftse Eb Future

27.120

S&P 500 Index

4,688.84.

The rebound started a few days ago also continued today.

Our annual forecast

In red, our annual forecast for the world stock index on a weekly scale for 2021.

In blue the chart of the American markets up to 3 December.



What were the areas of the minimum / maximum expected for the current week?

Dax Future

minimum area 14,598 / 14,400

area of ​​maximum 15,200 / 15,000

Eurostoxx Future

minimum area 3,901 / 3,863

area of ​​maximum 4,090 / 4,043

Ftse Mib Future

minimum area 25,205 / 24,755

area of ​​maximum 26.305 / 25.645

S&P 500 Index

minimum area 4.442 / 4.399

area of ​​maximum 4,621 / 4,556

Today we have breached the highs and by not a little, and at the moment there are no bearish signs that suggest that the race may be at the end. How to do it from now on?

This was the forecast for the current week

Initial rebound with maximum between Monday and Tuesday and then new decline until Friday. Although a rebound was expected to date, the strength of this movement was indeed overwhelming enough to question the continuation of the retracement.

A powerful annual setup in international markets will expire tomorrow

Below is the price map to keep the pulse of the situation:

Dax Future

Bullish trend until we see a daily close below 15,369. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 15,509.

Eurostoxx Future

Bullish trend until there is a daily close below 4.137. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 4,187.

Ftse Mib Future

Bullish trend until we see a daily close below 26.675. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 27,435.

S&P 500 Index

Bullish trend until we see a daily close below 4.631. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 4,673.

Trading position in progress:

Tomorrow at the opening close the Short multidays opened at the first prices of 29 November and wait for developments until the close on Friday. C wave of the Christmas rally started today? The ongoing rebound, albeit strong, still needs further confirmation.

What Wednesday’s trading day might look like

Difficult to make a reliable forecast.