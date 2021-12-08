A powerful annual setup in international markets will expire tomorrow. What to wait?
Let’s proceed step by step.
At 20:05 on 7 December we read the following prices:
Dax Future
15,814
Eurostoxx Future
4,276.5
Ftse Eb Future
27.120
S&P 500 Index
4,688.84.
The rebound started a few days ago also continued today.
Our annual forecast
In red, our annual forecast for the world stock index on a weekly scale for 2021.
In blue the chart of the American markets up to 3 December.
What were the areas of the minimum / maximum expected for the current week?
Dax Future
minimum area 14,598 / 14,400
area of maximum 15,200 / 15,000
Eurostoxx Future
minimum area 3,901 / 3,863
area of maximum 4,090 / 4,043
Ftse Mib Future
minimum area 25,205 / 24,755
area of maximum 26.305 / 25.645
S&P 500 Index
minimum area 4.442 / 4.399
area of maximum 4,621 / 4,556
Today we have breached the highs and by not a little, and at the moment there are no bearish signs that suggest that the race may be at the end. How to do it from now on?
This was the forecast for the current week
Initial rebound with maximum between Monday and Tuesday and then new decline until Friday. Although a rebound was expected to date, the strength of this movement was indeed overwhelming enough to question the continuation of the retracement.
A powerful annual setup in international markets will expire tomorrow
Below is the price map to keep the pulse of the situation:
Dax Future
Bullish trend until we see a daily close below 15,369. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 15,509.
Eurostoxx Future
Bullish trend until there is a daily close below 4.137. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 4,187.
Ftse Mib Future
Bullish trend until we see a daily close below 26.675. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 27,435.
S&P 500 Index
Bullish trend until we see a daily close below 4.631. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 4,673.
Trading position in progress:
Tomorrow at the opening close the Short multidays opened at the first prices of 29 November and wait for developments until the close on Friday. C wave of the Christmas rally started today? The ongoing rebound, albeit strong, still needs further confirmation.
What Wednesday’s trading day might look like
Difficult to make a reliable forecast.