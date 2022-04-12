a powerful Netflix movie although it does not take full advantage of a sensational Vanessa Kirby

Netflix He said goodbye last year in cinematography with two films as different from each other as ‘Midnight Sky’ and ‘Superchildren’, a demonstration that proposals for all tastes can be found on the platform. That includes even feature films with Oscar aspirations, which is what happens in the case of ‘Fragmentos de una mujer’, which premieres this Thursday, January 7.

‘Fragments of a woman’ is preceded by the Volpi Cup for best actress won by vanessa kirby at the 2020 Venice Film Festival. Netflix picked up the film just hours after that happened, but we had to wait until today to see this exciting drama in which the actress shines with intensity despite the fact that the film does not always end up finding the necessary tone to convey the duel suffered by its protagonist.

An unbeatable foundation

the hungarian director Kornel Mundruczo He had already caught the attention of cinephiles with his previous works, but it is with ‘Fragmentos de una mujer’ that he has the possibility of reaching a much wider audience at his fingertips. And it is that ‘Fragments of a woman’ could perfectly be an Oscar film, although everything indicates that his real chances of nomination are reduced almost exclusively to Kirby.

With that I do not mean that ‘Fragments of a woman’ is a film that subordinates its interest so much to the work of its protagonist that the rest lacks interest. In fact, almost as soon as we start the function we find a very powerful sequence shot of more than 20 minutes with careful staging work to capture the different emotions that the three characters present in what should have been a home birth without major complications are suffering.





That sequence shot counts more than many other movies and justifies by itself the viewing of the filmsince at no time does it give the sensation of being mere virtuosity -in fact, the camera movements tend to be quite soft and reduced, focusing more on what the actors transmit-, but rather a way of fully immersing ourselves in what happens and not let go -spoiler?- until its tragic conclusion.

In addition, Mundruczó had been able to take advantage of the libretto very well beforehand. Kata Weber to lay the groundwork for the relationship between that marriage and the annoying presence of her mother in their lives. The foundations were laid to tear (even more) the viewer’s emotions with whatever came next, but that’s where the film loses a bit, thus losing its impact capacity.

some indecision





It was to be expected that the relationship between the characters played by Kirby and an also great Shia LaBeouf resented after what happened, and initially that distance between them is transmitted efficiently and that does not stop going further, I feel then when a certain sensation of emotional drift appears, consistent with the emotions of the protagonist, who seems not to have very clear how to feel before the scenario he has to face.

The problem is that Mundruczó he is not as successful in squeezing that emotional journey from the protagonist of a very dedicated Kirby. It is true that Weber’s script seems to bet on some solution that is too conventional when it comes to addressing the issues it raises, but the actors do everything on their part to more than compensate for it, being decisive that the director’s work seems to focus more on maintaining a calm rhythm and a certain delicacy when it comes to framing the camera than in deciding what exactly it is looking for beyond certain symbolisms that are not especially brilliant.

As I pointed out before, this is something that is offset by the work of Molly Parker, Ellen Burstyn, LaBeouf and, above all, Kirby, but the dispersion suffered by the film after its first hour places it several steps below its start. Finally, a satisfactory conclusion is reached for the main arc, but by then one had gone from being very inside what was happening on the screen to a certain emotional distance. a pity

In short





‘Fragments of a Woman’ starts with great force and has a great job from its cast, especially from a Kirby who should be nominated for the next Oscar, yes or yes, and that is that her performance would be very remarkable even in a normal year . Then the film shows some indecision and that limits its scope, but still worth it despite the fact that it may be slightly frustrating for what could have been and did not know how or want to be.