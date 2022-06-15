A prank on Tiktok blows up Zendaya’s pregnancy rumors | Love 40

We are sure that the last few hours in the lives of both Zendaya and Tom Holland, as well as those of the couple’s fans, have been completely chaotic. And it is that the social networks burned after a Tiktok that has gone viral showing a false Instagram post in which the star of euphoria would have announced that she was pregnant.

The caption in question accompanied the image of an ultrasound in which the actress shared with her followers: “I love you, we are halfway there” next to a red heart and the mention of his partner for the last five years, our neighbor and friend Tom Holland, who on more than one occasion has shown his desire to take a temporary leave of absence from acting to develop his family life project and become a father.

Before these images, the hashtag #ZendayaIsPregnant flooded Twitter with thousands of wishes and congratulations from her fans who were happy about the newssparking a social conversation that quickly spread across five continents.

However, everything has turned out to be a joke, and the Tiktok user in question re-shared the video showing Zendaya’s ultrasound together with another of Chris Jennerthe matriarch of the Kardashian clan, who cleared up any kind of doubt and assured that it was all a joke: “You have just been Krisseadossend this to your friends to fool them too” could be read during the video that accompanied some images of Kris Jenner dancing.

Once the initial excitement and the discovery of the cake are over, there are some fans of the film and television star who have not taken the joke very well. Some comments that could be read on Twitter explained: “Zendaya finding out she’s pregnant through Twitter… this is why she doesn’t engage with us“.

Although the arrival of a desired pregnancy is always good news, this event should serve as an example for not trust all the rumors and information that circulate about our favorite artists on social networks, sharpen our critical eye and only share that information that has been confirmed by its protagonists. Zendaya and Tom Holland’s baby is not yet on the way, although we are sure that when the time comes they will be real fathers.