A predominantly female profession – The Discussion

Since its inception, the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences of the University of Concepción has been a leading university organization in undergraduate and postgraduate teaching, research and extension, recognized for its excellence at a national and international level, and although at the beginning it was a career in that were led by men, since the 1990s, students and qualified professionals have become mostly women.

This is confirmed by the academic and deputy dean of the Faculty, Dr. Mario Briones, who explained that the current admission of students to the two schools (in Concepción and Chillán) is 25% male and 75% female, which reflects a great change in career orientation over the years.

In this sense, Dr. Briones stated that, “currently, the ratio is close to 75% for women and 25% for men. From a career that in the 70’s, when it was created at the UdeC, had the admission of women as something almost exceptional. The progressive increase in women who choose veterinary medicine as a profession reveals, first of all, the openness that society has had in the last 30-40 years towards their incorporation in all areas of work. Second, within the veterinary medical profession, there are expanding work areas in which women have a growing participation, such as small animal clinics, the food industry, research, environmental protection, among others. . The presence of a higher proportion of women in the degree only has positive aspects and enriches the entire academic work, both in training and in research, and is a reflection of what is happening in our society”.

According to what was stated by the vice-dean, this reality not only occurs in this Faculty, but is a trend that occurs worldwide.

“This is strongly related to the incorporation of girls into the field of science in general, during their basic and secondary education, and to the specializations or postgraduate degrees that the students are incorporating into their experience,” said the academic.

This reality could also be due to the fact that there is greater knowledge about the field of action of Veterinary Sciences, which not only deals with pets, but also “is a career with a large occupational field, in the fields of animal health and production, public health and environmental conservation. In addition to adding everything related to biomedical research, which is also very striking for many people”.

Finally, Vice Dean Dr. Mario Briones stressed that as a result of the pandemic, people have understood the importance of Veterinary Medicine, since it is also linked to preventing the transmission of diseases from animals to humans, which is known as zoonoses and to ensure the sustainability of animal production systems, without the deterioration of renewable and non-renewable natural resources. “Bringing together the fields and competencies of veterinary medicine, human medicine, and other disciplines, this approach is known as One Health, and is one of the major developing fields of the profession as well as Veterinary women stand out in it”, pointed out Dr. Briones.