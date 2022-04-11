Health
A predominantly female profession – The Discussion
Since its inception, the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences of the University of Concepción has been a leading university organization in undergraduate and postgraduate teaching, research and extension, recognized for its excellence at a national and international level, and although at the beginning it was a career in that were led by men, since the 1990s, students and qualified professionals have become mostly women.
This is confirmed by the academic and deputy dean of the Faculty, Dr. Mario Briones, who explained that the current admission of students to the two schools (in Concepción and Chillán) is 25% male and 75% female, which reflects a great change in career orientation over the years.