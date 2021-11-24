A prefabricated house that you can fold and buy for 18,000 euros – idealista / news

The prefabricated houses they never cease to amaze. Their price, their efficiency and their speed of construction have made them very interesting and popular. There are all sizes, tastes and pockets. It is also possible to find folding ones, such as the Brette Haus.

Conceived by a Latvian start-up, the Brette Haus it can be folded and transported easily. The paradigm of life is changing and the company came up with this one prefabricated house for those people who do not want to anchor in one place and want to move with their home.

This foldable prefab house can be mounted in the sun three hours and, thanks to its unique 100-cycle hinge system, it can be repositioned as many times as you want. The house can be positioned on any height difference.

There Brette Hausmoreover, it follows the trend in terms of sustainability. For its construction, CLT (cross laminated timber) is used to reduce the impact of production on the environment, providing a low-emission housing solution.

“The folding mechanism is specially designed for working with hard wood and folding heavy weights. The plumbing, electricity and pre-fabricated furniture are secured so that nothing falls upon delivery. We provide customers with instructions on how to fold and unfold it. so they can reposition it whenever they want, “says Tatjana Boreckaja, UK representative for Brette Haus.

The company offers three designs: Compact, Urban And Rustic. These are models that vary in size and shape. The smaller option has an area of 18 m2 and the largest of 47 m2. As for the price, the cost of this prefab house starts from 18,000 euros and comes to almost 50,000 euros.

Do not forget the possibility of customization. There Brette Haus offers several options, including the ability to configure it as smart or self-sufficient home, with solar panels and other structures that exploit natural resources. The company distributes and sells throughout Europe.

These prefabricated buildings, perfect for companies that need to quickly install and relocate structures, can also be used for events or to host seasonal workers. They work very well as a glamping option or even as mobile tents. The separate units can be linked together to create a larger structure thanks to the hinged mechanisms.