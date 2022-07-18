A pregnant Cuban would have lost her baby after a fight in a queue to buy food

The loss of her baby would have been the sad result for a pregnant Cuban of a fight in one of the usual and very long queues that ordinary citizens must do to buy food, according to several posts on Facebook.

The events would have occurred in the Havana town of Managua, located in the Havana municipality of Arroyo Naranjo, according to the publications.

“Managua is in mourning; the pregnant woman lost her child in today’s tragic events, to get food to survive. Amen,” says a post shared on her Facebook wall by activist Masiel Rubio, based in Madrid, who asks for confirmation of the facts.

A user identified as Luna Libre confirms on her wall the presumed death of the baby and claims to have called the Enrique Cabrera National Hospital. “Assassin dictatorship”, writes the user and shares the number of the hospital center (+53 764 43 821).

The version of events circulating on the social network is that police officers caused “injuries to a pregnant woman, who had to be transferred to a polyclinic after a law enforcement officer attacked her.”

However, what can be seen in the videos uploaded to Facebook is that at least two police officers beat up a teenagerwhile several citizens try to separate them.

When 15 days have not elapsed since police officers shot the 17-year-old adolescent, Zinadine Zidan Batista Álvarez in Santa Clarathe fact that the violence of the security forces has caused an abortion to a pregnant woman, could contribute to sharpen the discontent of a population overwhelmed by the prolonged blackouts that have become their daily bread and have already generated protests in several provinces, in addition to the endless queues to buy some food.

Therefore, it is not strange that the Facebook page of Mauro Torres, associated with the Cuban State Securitypromptly posted a video disproving claims that officers directly caused the baby’s death.

In that video, it is seen that the pregnant woman and other people try to prevent another woman – her sister, according to what was published on that Facebook page – from getting involved in the fight. The pregnant woman apparently fainted while she was trying to calm her sister. Among those who try to help her appears a policeman who takes her loaded. Those who are around do not react against the agent or accuse him of having assaulted the pregnant Cuban.

Though police violence in Cuba has left several fatalities, this baby doesn’t seem to be one of them. But it is also likely that the unfortunate event would not have occurred if ordinary Cubans, to buy food, were not forced to spend hours in the sun, almost always standing, in eternal queues, in which they are becoming more and more frequent. the brawls