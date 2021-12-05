a pregnant woman and artificial insemination of pigs – Libero Quotidiano

World

a pregnant woman and artificial insemination of pigs

You remember that Xavier Novell, the bishop who left the church to get married civilly to a writer of erotic and esoteric novels? The case shocked Spain, just as in recent days France is shocked by the story it has overwhelmed Michel Aupetit, the archbishop of Paris torpedoed by Pope francesco for an alleged love affair with a woman.

Well, the point is that the story of Xavier Novell is enriched with a new chapter. In fact, we learn that he would have thrown the cassock also for the pregnancy of the lady, Silvia Caballol, 38 years old and a marriage behind her: it seems that she should give birth next spring. Even some Spanish newspapers speak of a twin birth.

In short, Novell will have to deal with a large family. And for this very reason he would have decided to enhance his degree as an agricultural engineer, obtained before entering the seminary, studying theology and starting an ecclesiastical career. Abc and other authoritative Spanish newspapers, such as El Mundo, reported that he would find employment in a multinational, Semen Cardona, which specializes inartificial insemination of pigs.

A curious fact accompanying an equally curious parable. Incidentally, Novell had been the youngest Spanish prelate to access the episcopal office. During his tenure as bishop he had drawn a lot of criticism for defending therapies against homosexuality. Then, love, conversion and farewell to the vocation.

