A pregnant woman evacuated from a hospital in Ukraine, whose photo went around the world, dies with her baby | Univision World News

The pregnant woman who was photographed when she was transferred on a stretcher after the hospital number 3 in Mauripol was bombed she died along with her baby.
The symbolic image, which went around the world and shows the horror of attacks on innocentswas taken by photographer Evgeniy Maloletka of the Associated Press (AP) agency on March 9.
Local sources confirmed to the agency that the woman and her baby, whose identity was not disclosed, died in another hospital in critical condition.
The doctors tried to save his life. However, when she realized that she was losing her baby, according to the doctors, they He yelled, “Kill me already!”
The woman’s pelvis had been crushed and her hip was dislocated, surgeon Timur Marin said. Doctors delivered the baby by cesarean section, but showed no “vital signs”he indicated.
That’s when the doctors focused on the mother.
“More than 30 minutes of resuscitation on the mother was unsuccessful,” Marin said Saturday. “They both died.”
Attack on Mariupol hospital
In the chaos following Wednesday’s airstrike, doctors did not have time to record the woman’s name before her husband and father came to collect her body, preventing her body from ending up in any of the mass graves.
Russian authorities claimed that Ukrainian extremists had taken over the maternity hospital as a base and that there were no patients or doctors left in the building. The Russian Ambassador to the United Nations and the Russian Embassy in London they crossed out the images of “fake news”.
AP journalists reporting from the besieged city of Mariupol since the early days of the war documented the attack and saw firsthand the casualties and damage. They took videos and photos of several bloody pregnant women fleeing the maternity ward, amid screams from doctors and cries from children.
The AP later found the victims on Friday and Saturday at the hospital to which they had been taken, outside Mariupol.
In a city that has gone more than a week without food, water, electricity or heating deliveries, power from emergency generators is reserved for operating rooms.
The other woman who went viral and did survive
Mariana Vishegirskaya, an amateur beauty blogger with more than 90,000 followers on Instagram, was also rescued from the maternity hospital. This woman gave birth to a girl the day after the airstrike and he put his arm around newborn Veronika as he recalled Wednesday’s attack.
“It happened on March 9 at Hospital number 3 in Mariupol. We were in the rooms when the glass, the frames, the windows and the walls came crashing down,” said Mariana Vishegirskaya, still dressed in the same polka dot pajamas she was when she fled.
“We don’t know how it happened. We were in our rooms and some had time to cover themselves, others did not, ”she asserted.
His ordeal was one of many in Mariupol, which has become a symbol of resistance to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s drive to crush democratic Ukraine and redraw the world map in his favor.