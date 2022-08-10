A Premier League cador is ready to release Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United – Sport.fr

After being rejected by many teams, a point of fall finally comes forward for Cristiano Ronaldo. Chelsea would be ready to free him from the yoke of Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United.

Miracles are possible. In conflict with his management for several weeks, Cristiano Ronaldo is trying to force his departure from Manchester United. A cruel outcome seemed to await him when no stable had come forward to enlist him. A dynamic being modified as the Blues would have changed their tune. According to information from SportChelsea would now be ready to welcome the Portuguese star.

In search of a club capable of making him shine on the European scene, and more particularly in the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo could find his happiness on the side of Chelsea. However, if the interest of the Blues is confirmed, they would not wish to pay any compensation for his transfer and expect a free arrival. A detail far from being at the convenience of Manchester United who would claim 15 million euros to part with it. For his part, the 37-year-old striker would not want to lower his salary demands, which would further hinder a potential offer from the Blues.