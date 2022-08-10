A Premier League club returns to the charge for Cristiano Ronaldo

Meanwhile rejected by Thomas Tuchel, the German technician would have changed his mind about the arrival of CR7 in his workforce. The Chelsea manager is said to be flexible now, as several players have refused to join the London club. No world-class offensive track agrees to join Thomas Tuchel’s squad. However, Chelsea lost Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) and Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) in attack. The Blues therefore need new reinforcements in attack.

Thomas Tuchel would therefore have accepted the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in order to give new blood to the attack. But the problem that arises is that Chelsea wouldn’t want to come out with the money for the signing of the former Real Madrid player. He would like to see Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract terminated in order to sign him for free. Whether Manchester United will be ready to let go of the Portuguese superstar without gaining anything in return remains to be seen.