a Premier League coach praises Cristiano Ronaldo but closes the door on his arrival!

If Manchester United is making a more than decent start to the season overall, finishing in 5th place in the Premier League with two games less, this is not the case for Cristiano Ronaldo. Without summer preparation following his desire to leave the club, the Portuguese star lost his starting place and scored only two goals in all competitions with the Red Devils. While Erik Ten Hag’s team travels to Saint James’ Park this Sunday to face Newcastle 6th, one point behind the Mancunians in the standings, Magpies coach Eddie Howe spoke about CR7’s situation in the conference. before game. If the British technician defends the fivefold Ballon d’Or, he does not want to see him join his team. (reported by Daily Mail).

“He’s an exceptional player. If you look at his goalscoring record last year (36 in 44 matches) it’s unbelievable. So for me the transfer worked out, it’s a success. He scored huge goals last year and some very late and important goals in the Champions League. The quality of the player is unquestionable. We are going to have to be very, very good against him if he plays. We are trying to ensure growth at long term, we have a longer term view, at the moment we have a fairly aging squad, so we need to invest more in young players, that’s probably a big part of our progression, we need to bring the level down. middle age. So maybe it’s not a signing we would necessarily be looking to make, but that’s not underestimating the quality of the player.”