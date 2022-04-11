A prequel to The Crown series is in the works

Having received a much-needed boost with its fourth seasonThe Crown could get a spin-off series that is being discussed by Netflix and production company Left Bank Pictures. Variety reports that the series has not been greenlit, nor is it in development, however, series creator Peter Morgan is expected to return.

The prequel series will reportedly begin with the death of Queen Victoria in 1901 and chart the years leading up to the start of the first season of The Crown (circa 1947). Unlike the main series, which devotes one season each to a full decade of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, the prequel is expected to run for three to five seasons, depending on the show. Daily Mail. But Variety quoted a source as saying that this particular detail is speculative.

Four kings, Edward VII (1901-10), George V (1910-36), Edward VIII (1936), and George VI (1936-52), ruled during this period. This could potentially change the perspective of the series, which normally features a revolving door of Prime Ministers, while the Queen remains a constant presence. Jared Harris played King George VI in The Crown, while Alex Jennings and Derek Jacobi appeared as King Edward VIII.

Claire Foy, who played the Queen in the first two seasons, made a successful transition to film. As was Vanessa Kirby, who played the queen’s sister, Princess Margaret. Olivia Colman took on the lead in the third and fourth seasons of The Crown, and Imelda Staunton was cast in the lead in the fifth and sixth seasons, which will also be the series’ last.

After reports of declining viewership and high production costs, The Crown regained pop culture prominence with the fourth season, which introduced Prince Charles and Diana Spencer and followed their doomed marriage. Emma Corrin became the breakout star of the season, winning a Golden Globe and earning an Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Diana. The fourth season won 11 Emmy Awards in total.

For a while, it was thought that Netflix was planning to cash in and wrap up the show with season five. It was later reported that a sixth season will be produced after all, as per original plans.

Production on the fifth season has wrapped, with cast members Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles. The sixth season is expected to start filming this August.

As we get more updates, we can watch seasons 1, 2, 3 and 4 of The Crown now on Netflix.