A prequel will be filmed and will star Rachel Zegler – PEOPLE Online

The Hunger Games was a saga that generated fury not only in its original version as novels, but also with its film adaptations. Although the films that followed the story of Katniss Everdeen ended in 2015, it was announced that there will be a prequel and Rachel Zegler will be your protagonist.

Zegler, an American actress of Colombian origin, will play the role of Lucy Gray Baird in “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.” This new installment will be based on the book written by SuzanneCollinspublished in the year 2020.

The actress is known for having starred in the film “West Side Story”, by steven spielberg, for which she won the Golden Globe for Best Leading Actress in a Comedy or Musical. And it was thanks to her singing abilities and her excellent acting level that she was chosen for this new project.

As confirmed by Lionsgate, this story takes place several decades before what is told in the saga starring Jennifer Lawrence. The plot will focus on Lucy Gray, a tribute from impoverished District 12, who draws everyone’s attention by singing during a ceremony. Her mentor will be a young Snow (18 years old) who believes that she will be able to use it as an advantage in her favor.

Another of the actors confirmed for this new story is Tom Blyth. He will play Coriolanus Snow, who in the first films is the tyrannical leader of the dystopian country Panem. The actor acted in well-known series such as “The Golden Age” and “Billy the Kid”.

“The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents” already has a confirmed date. Lionsgate confirmed that this long-awaited prequel can be enjoyed in theaters on November 17, 2023. In addition, it will be led by Francis Lawrence.