a prestigious Ballon d’Or sticks a tackle on Messi

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG – GOAL INFO! : Kimpembe hoped for in the Premier League, De Vrij and Koulibaly waiting

PSG player Lionel Messi has won seven Ballons d’Or during his career, including one just after arriving in Paris. But for former player Marco Van Basten, who won it three times, the former FC Barcelona player is still not one of the three best players in history of all eras.

“Pelé, Maradona and Cruyff are, for me, the three greatest players in history. As a kid, I wanted to be like Cruyff. Pelé and Maradona were also incredible,” the Dutchman, who played for Ajax Amsterdam and AC Milan, told France Football. “Messi is also a magnificent player, but Maradona has always had more personality in a team. Messi is not the one who puts himself in front to go to war”.

Messi closed the worst season of his career with 40 G/A in 45 games, alongside 2 titles. I repeat, THE WORST (!) set the bar too high🐐 pic.twitter.com/EHZ8CBBa3d — Ayush ⚡ (@idoknowball) June 12, 2022