Entertainment

a prestigious Ballon d’Or sticks a tackle on Messi

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 45 1 minute read

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG – GOAL INFO! : Kimpembe hoped for in the Premier League, De Vrij and Koulibaly waiting

PSG player Lionel Messi has won seven Ballons d’Or during his career, including one just after arriving in Paris. But for former player Marco Van Basten, who won it three times, the former FC Barcelona player is still not one of the three best players in history of all eras.

“Pelé, Maradona and Cruyff are, for me, the three greatest players in history. As a kid, I wanted to be like Cruyff. Pelé and Maradona were also incredible,” the Dutchman, who played for Ajax Amsterdam and AC Milan, told France Football. “Messi is also a magnificent player, but Maradona has always had more personality in a team. Messi is not the one who puts himself in front to go to war”.

to summarize

Former player and triple Ballon d’Or player Marco van Basten believes Lionel Messi is not in the top 3 greatest players in history. For the Dutchman who passed through Ajax and AC Milan, the PSG striker is not as much of a leader as Pelé, Maradona and Cruyff.

Adrien Deschepper

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 45 1 minute read

Related Articles

Did Anuel AA recognize his daughter? the baby has just been born and bears his last name

1 min ago

“Crimes of the Future”, Cronenberg’s new film, can be seen on MUBI – Culture

2 mins ago

“Halftime”: Jennifer Lopez gives herself to an open heart on Netflix

3 mins ago

Kim Kardashian apparently damaged Marilyn Monroe’s legendary dress

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button