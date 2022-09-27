A prestigious neurologist at the official welcome for UAL Medicine students

The arrival of Medicine degree at the University of Almería It has been a wait and the work of more than a decade that has culminated this Monday, September 26, with the official welcome to the students of the first promotion. The act has counted on the masterful conference of Alvaro Pascual-Leone, one of the most prestigious neuroscientists of all time, a pioneer in non-invasive brain stimulation and a world leader in the physiology of the cerebral cortex. Pascual-Leone is Professor of Neurology and Professor at Harvard University.

His presence at the welcome for the medical students has been a privilege for all those present. The rector, Carmelo Rodriguez, After pointing out that “we are living in a historic moment”, he presented Pascual-Leone as a person who “has made history with his transformative scientific work and his exceptional contributions to the world of medicine. Likewise, he has inspired as a mentor a large number of young talents, like you, who are now professors and researchers of recognized prestige”.









Carmelo Rodríguez has been shown excited about the start-up of the Degree in Medicine He has said that it has “an avant-garde curriculum that is as advanced as that currently taught at some of the most prestigious universities in the world, such as Harvard University. State-of-the-art resources, technology and the most cutting-edge means in our country, and modern facilities completely adapted to the needs of one of the most demanding degrees in any higher education center”.

As an example, the rector has mentioned the technology the technology of the ‘Anatomage’, “a device with which we are pioneers in Andalusia, which has highly sophisticated software developed in Silicon Valley. And that there are only six other universities in Spain”.

With the start-up of Medicine, in addition to consolidating the branch of Health Sciences, “we meet objectives that are also essential for the UAL, such as generating science and contributing to research and the transfer of knowledge to our environment, I am convinced that these studies are going to be a real shock to the health of our province. A shock is going to be noticed in all orders, not only in the scientific-academic. The commitment is ambitious, the expectations are great and the enthusiasm and motivation are overflowing”, the rector pointed out.

For his part, Álvaro Pascual-Leone was happy to be in charge of welcoming the Medicine students. In his speech, he spoke of the need to see the patient as a whole being. “I am a neurologist, doctor and researcher and from my experience I know the need in many parts of the world for well-trained doctors who treat people (not bits, stomach, organ or diseases) in a complete way. To do this, you have to know the place and the culture to understand local needs and have high-quality training that breaks down barriers and integrates clinical practice with teaching”.

For his part, the General Secretary of Universities of the Junta de Andalucía, Ramón Herrera, has congratulated “the rector, the government team and all the people who have worked for so many years, 12, in the implementation of the Medicine degree”. In addition, Herrera has given a very significant fact: “almost 90% of the students who are studying Medicine are from the province of Almería. It is a fact that shows the importance that this has had at the provincial level for people who, for different reasons, would have difficulties moving, since despite the scholarships it is always complex. I would like to extend my congratulations to the entire province because this is not just a matter of the University or the Government, in the end it has been the province that has promoted the implementation of this degree that meets all the quality requirements”.

The dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences, Gabriel Aguilera, has shown his satisfaction with the launch of Medicine at the UAL. “I am excited and delighted that this dream that began 12 years ago is now a reality, because of the value that it will mean for the province when this promotion of 2022/2028 ends, because of the large amount of human resources that we are going to have to palliate this deficit of medical professionals. In the end, this is the objective of implementing the degree: to respond to the population’s need for medical professionals”.