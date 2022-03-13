A prestigious virologist says the phrase we expected to hear

This Monday, March 14, is the second anniversary of the declaration of the state of alarm in our country due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Two years and multiple variants later, it seems that light begins to see at the end of the tunnel. That’s at least what he thinks virologist Adolfo García-Sastre.

In statements collected by Cadena Cope, this expert, one of the most recognized in the field of viral diseases, maintains that “a wave like the one in omicron is very unlikely, although not impossible”.

For this reason, García-Sastre dares to affirm that we have practically reached the end of the COVID-19 pandemic: “My impression is that the pandemic is over. What we have is tailcases that are not going to cause collapses or economic problems”.

However, the virologist has recalled that before the unpredictability of this virusAny such statement should be taken with a grain of salt. high level of caution.

“It is difficult for cases to rise again as in the past”

Adolfo García-Sastre has thus expressed his prognosis of what the coronavirus can bring us in the coming months: “I guess we will reach a kind of plateau, where there will be slight bumps up and down until it stabilizes and most of the population has had contact with omicron. That plateau may be a little long, but it is difficult for cases to rise in the way they have risen in the past.”

The expert emphasizes that a fact to take into account is the immunity possessed by people who have already contracted the disease: “In the end, if you have had COVID-19 you have protection for a while and people who have had it for a fairly long period, have it for at least three months.”

In addition, one of the positive aspects for people who have managed to overcome the virus is that, if they are reinfected, the chances of suffering a serious pathology are very low: “If you have had two infections or you have been vaccinated and you have had an infection, practically nothing is going to happen to you”details the virologist.

The persistent COVID problem

But, unfortunately, not the entire population has suffered the same fate, and for a large number of people, the coronavirus has been a before and after in his life. It is what is known as persistent COVID.

However, Adolfo García-Sastre has tried to send a reassuring message: “It is too early to think that it could have many consequences in a general way, I do not know of any epidemic in the history of humanity that has resulted in permanent generalized sequelae in the population”.