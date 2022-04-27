a prestigious way out is confirmed for someone close to Messi!

Zapping World Eleven TOP 10: The most profitable transfers in history

It’s no secret that PSG intends to carry out a complete overhaul of its workforce this summer. This should go through a number of significant departures. If Julian Draxler, Mauro Icardi or even Thilo Kehrer have been announced on the transfer list, Leandro Paredes may well not be retained.

Inter still in the game for Paredes?

According to information from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter Milan are still interested in the services of the Argentinian international, who would be in competition with his compatriot, Rodrigo De Paul to join Lombardy next summer. An interest that does not date from yesterday as Beppe Marotta is a fan of the player, whom he would like to associate with Marcelo Brozovic. The only problem and not the least, it will now be necessary to have the economic resources to complete this deal, which should not be an easy task. Case to follow.