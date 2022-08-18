A priest accused of arms trafficking is arrested in Haiti

The Haitian Police have arrested Father Frantz Cole, of the Episcopal Church of the Anglican Communion, accused of a crime of arms and ammunition traffickingrelated to the seizure of a large shipment in mid-July.

The spokesman for the Haitian National Police, Inspector Garry Desrosiers, confirmed the cleric’s arrest this Wednesday, after giving testimony in relation to the seizure of a large shipment of weapons on July 15 in the port of La Saline, one of the suburbs of the capital, Port-au-Prince.

Together with Father Cole, Jean Mardochée Vil, a priest of the Episcopal Church of Haiti, has also been called to testify before the Police, as part of an investigation that for the moment He has two other detaineesLovenie Jean-Louis and Gina Rolls, officials of the port in question, tells the Rezo Nodwes portal.

Haiti is once again immersed in misrule and in a state of aggravated instability for the aftermath of the earthquake a year ago that left more than 2,000 dead, and the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, executed by a group of Colombian mercenaries on July 7, 2021.

Since then, the capital, Port-au-Prince, is in the hands of criminal gangs, who commit crimes at will, committing kidnappings, extortion and murders. In the first nine months of 2021, more than 600 kidnappings were recorded, almost three times more than the same period in 2020.

According to the NGO Action Against Hunger, more than four million people in the country depend on humanitarian assistance to meet their basic needs.