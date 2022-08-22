A priest of the Russian Orthodox Church in Cuba expresses ‘unrestricted solidarity and sympathy’ with the Nuevitas protesters

Cuban priest Juan Carballosa, of the Russian Orthodox Church, expressed “unrestricted solidarity and sympathy” with the protesters who took to the streets for two consecutive nights in Nuevitas, Camagüey, in a letter published on Facebook, shared by several users of the social network.

“Through this post I want to express my total and unrestricted solidarity and empathy with the hundreds of civil protesters that they have peacefully expressed openly and publicly, through the inalienable right to freedom of expression,” the priest wrote, citing Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, of which the Cuban State is a signatory: “Every individual has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes the right not to be disturbed because of their opinions, to investigate and receive information and opinions, and to disseminate them, without limitation of borders, by any means of expression”.

“For the second consecutive day, and driven by the enormous hardships that we suffer as a people, a part of the citizens of the municipality of Nuevitas, in the province of Camagüey, has exercised this right to demand improvements in the quality of life, and freedom , in many aspects of the Cuban reality,” said Father Carballosa.

After referring to the repression suffered by Cubans who protested in the streets, “including minors”reflected in “several videos and news, uploaded to social networks”, the priest made “a humble call to local governments and police forces to act with restraint and empathy, and not to be carried away in the exercise of their functions by feelings of hatred and fury against his fellow citizens”.

He asked them “in a spirit of solidarity, to think about the long nights without sleep, with heat and insect bites, added to inflation, lack of food and medicine that our noble people endure.”

“It is not possible to continue demanding resistance from an entire country without this resistance having an objective, both visible and defined in time,” said the member of the Russian Orthodox Church in Cuba, who considered that “resisting, as an abused phrase, without seeing the fruit of resistance, it is a form of prolonged psychological violence that generates anxiety and mistrust, especially when exhausted people seek to let off steam and in return are beaten, persecuted and booed and called ‘mercenaries’ and ‘worms‘”.

At another point in the text, Father Carballosa said that prays to God “so that the Cuban authorities act in accordance with justice and respect for the dignity and integrity of citizens whom they must protect.

“Let us remember that democracy does not consist only in listening to the will of the majority, but also in ensuring that minorities are protected and their rights to exist, to be, and to live are respected,” he said.

Although the regime announced changes to the schedule of blackouts in the province of Camagüey and organized a popular party to try to placate the discontent of the population, images and complaints on social networks reveal an excessive use of force, which did not stop even before minors.

Three girls told in a video released by Cubans around the World that the policemen had beaten them to arrest the father of one of them, and they showed the places where they had received the blows.