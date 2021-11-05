A private jet blows up Ursula

Other than China and India, we Europeans have an environmental disaster at home. Or rather above the house, given that Ursula von der Leyen is President of the European Commission. But in spite of the title, and of many enlightened speeches on ecological transition and the green economy, that President is careful not to lead by example. Last Monday he presented himself at COP 26, the UN climate conference taking place in Glasgow, aboard a private jet. Which – mutatis mutandis – is like saying “if you don’t have bread, eat brioche”. Private jets are, in fact, the real black beast of ecologists. According to the calculations of the environmental NGO Transport & Environment (T&E), the two tons of carbon dioxide spit out in a single hour of flight by an aero-taxi are equivalent to a quarter of the CO2 emissions emitted by an ordinary European citizen over the course of an entire year. Yet more than a carelessness, Ursula’s seems a habit. According to the British newspaper The Telegraph, von der Leyen would have used the private jet for at least half of the 34 official trips undertaken as president of the Commission. He did not give up on the convenience of the plane-taxi even when he had to travel between Vienna and Bratislava, two capitals just sixty kilometers away. That’s like saying forty minutes by car or less than an hour by train. Used to these comforts, let alone if the lady worries about getting on a train or car for longer distances. In 2020, he ordered a jet from Brussels to London to arrive in time for the Brexit trade negotiations. And he was careful not to do without it when, in the company of a group of hasty commissioners, he had to move from the seat of the European Parliament in Strasbourg to that of Brussels.

By car or train, those 440 kilometers do not take more than three and a half hours, but by plane, blessed with comfort, they fly away in less than an hour. With these precedents Ursula has been careful not to spare herself the private jet when the discussions on the Recovery Fund forced her to a 540 km transfer between Lisbon and Madrid. After the criticisms of the Telegraph from Brussels, Eric Mamer, spokesman and faithful squire of the President, immediately made himself heard. «The flights he said – we do not use them lightly and the president uses the train whenever she can. For example, for the first post-Covid plenary session in Strasbourg the president went, with all the staff, by train. Furthermore, the jet used for Glasgow for the COP26 was biofuel ».

But, his goodness, he forgot a not insignificant precedent. At the end of September 2019, just three months after the vote that guaranteed the appointment of von der Leyen, the EU raised the five-year budget for the rental of jets intended for their officers. In short, in Brussels they already knew. The President likes to travel comfortably and quickly.