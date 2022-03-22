a problem given by several causes

Despite the shower, the navel stinks: sometimes it can happen, but this problem could be a symptom of several medical causes that should not be underestimated.

Despite the shower, the navel stinks: sometimes it can happen, but this problem could be a symptom of various medical causes that should not be underestimated. It is not a question of poor hygiene, at least hopefully, but of a nuisance that affects many people. To answer this question, some doctors were questioned, who provided the necessary answers to combat the problem.

There are many treatments to combat the smell coming from the umbilical cavity, from topical creams to antibiotics. Eventually, they were well established six causes for which the navel could smell, despite the hygienic care and the continuous washing. Let’s see what they are.

And causes of the stench: navel diseases

The first cause identified and which leads this area to emit bad smell is a bacterial infection. Just like any other area of ​​the body, the navel can also become infected. Bacteria, viruses, fungi are always lurking, produced by external agents. Bacteria get trapped in the umbilical cavity, proliferating thanks to moisture and sweat. The infection can be mild or severe, and can involve inflammation, redness, itching and spread of bad odor.

Navel infections are easily fought with topical medications, and the area must be thoroughly cleaned when showering. Another cause of the stench could be triggered by a commonly called yeast infection candida. This infection mainly develops in the private parts of women, but can also affect the navel. It is characterized by scaly and red skin and an unpleasant smell.

Even wounds can form with pus accumulating inside them. The situation is aggravated when exposed to humidity and heat. Yeast is a fungus and can live in skin sores. It contrasts with careful cleaning and specific drugs. Also bruises and wounds they can generate stench, this is because the blood can give rise to bacteria, which are deposited in the cavity. In this case, if we have wounds or bruises near the navel, we need to clean the area well and remove any traces of blood.

The other causes for which the navel gives off unpleasant odors

And again, a navel can smell because of epidermoid cyst, or bumps that form just below the epidermis. They vary in size from 1 to 4 cm, so they are not small. It is a swelling caused by keratin buildup. The cysts do not go away on their own but must be treated by a dermatologist. If these are irritated they can also burst, releasing yellow and white secretions that stink.

Sweating too much, it is also not good for you. The accumulation of sweat it could give rise to a bad smell, so it is important, after a workout, or in the summer, in the heat, to wash thoroughly. If the sweat is not removed properly, this leads to the navel to spread bad smell.

Finally, a final cause of the stench is le fungal infection. These cause painful and annoying inflammation, in some cases even blisters are generated. To combat them, you need to disinfect the area, apply antibacterial creams or take antibiotics. Of course, it’s always a good move to consult a dermatologist to find the exact cure.

To prevent such diseases and multiple problems, the advice is to wash thoroughly navel with soap and water and also wipe the skin carefully after taking a shower. Also, when you sweat, it would be wise to always remove the sweat, in case you are unable to take a shower.