A problem that affects health in different ways

Apart from compromising the aesthetics and structure of the home, stains caused by moisture, salt and paint are silent enemies capable of peeling. trigger serious health problems,

Although there are some guidelines that help reduce the presence of moisture in the home, the ultimate solution is Humitat-Stop. After conducting the inspection, experts determine the most convenient procedure to eliminate potential threats.

What is the danger of moisture on walls and ceilings?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), air quality is one of the determining factors in the enjoyment of a healthy and comfortable environment, which is impossible to achieve in a humid environment.

Wet surfaces are the perfect setting for spread of organisms and microorganisms Responsible for both the development of many conditions, primarily allergies and respiratory, and an increased risk of worsening of previous conditions or diseases.

Among the most common are:

particles of

These tiny arthropods nest in carpets, upholstered furniture, mattresses and pillows, especially when relative humidity levels reach 70%.

Because they feed on layers of human skin, mites can cause itching, pain, and irritation. Similarly, their excrement Known to be a trigger of respiratory allergies,

At best, symptoms are sometimes no more than a runny nose, sneezing, and watery eyes. However, continued contact with these microorganisms ends cause cough, congestion, eczemaPressure on the face and even severe asthma attacks.

mold

Mildew is defined as a type of fungus that is characteristic of areas with high levels of humidity and/or poor ventilation. Their main danger is that they reproduce in the air by means of invisible spores, which is why they succeed easily enter the respiratory tract,

In this way, most of the health problems they cause are related to respiratory allergies and asthma. In the worst case, inhalation of mold leads to the development of aspergillosisAn infection that attacks the sinuses and lungs.

Main health problems caused by humidity

The first thing we should keep in mind is that poorly ventilated spaces where the ambient humidity is more than 65% are considered humid environments. As a rule, we can identify this type of environment by the presence of stains and the smell of mold.

Although most people consider it an aesthetic problem, the reality shows that the real danger lies in The consequences that come with continued sustainability in this type of environment to health.

In general, both mold and its spores produce Allergies For people who have direct contact with them or breathe contaminated air. Additionally, it is possible to suffer from:

Respiratory tract infections: When we breathe in an environment affected by moisture, tiny fungal spores reach our lungs directly, causing respiratory problems.

Asthma: In addition to intensifying the symptoms of the disease, damp walls are a risk factor for its development in children aged 1 to 7 years.

Allergies: The presence of the mite causes adverse reactions in the respiratory system, such as skin allergies and complications in some skin pathologies.

Rheumatism and bone diseases: Various studies show a direct link between living in humid environments and increased discomfort in patients suffering from arthritis and osteoarthritis. Similarly, for people who suffer from osteopenia, osteoporosis or any other level of bone weakness, their symptoms become more intense.

Migraine: Some scientific research suggests that excessively humid environments are thought to increase the symptoms of migraine and chronic tension headache.

How to prevent moisture in the house?

Undoubtedly, help is needed to permanently eliminate this annoying problem. A team specializing in humidity, Professional action involves detailed analysis of the situation.

Based on the diagnosis, these experts determine the necessary strategies to restore the health and comfort of all corners of the home. However, once the moisture is gone, it is advisable to implement prevention measures, including: