a productivity lesson – eju.tv

Elon Musk reached a deal on Monday to buy Twitter for $44 billionin a transaction that leaves control of the social media platform with millions of users and world leaders to the richest person in the world.

The founder of Tesla and SpaceX thus became the owner of the platform which he considers as “the digital public square where vital issues for the future of humanity are debated”depending on the ad text.

justin barisoin an article in inc.narrated that Monday was “almost” another day at the office for Elon Musk. He noted that, of course, Musk was aware of the deal that sealed the Twitter purchase, but before that, the world’s richest man met with Indonesia’s investment minister at the Tesla Gigafactory in Austin to talk about the chain. battery supply.

And, later that night, at 10:00 p.m., held a meeting with engineerswhere he spent more than an hour working on rocket engine “valve leak solutions” at SpaceX Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, according to Walter Issacsonthe famous author currently working on the Musk biography.

“No one mentioned Twitter” Isaacson said. “He can multitask”, he stated.

Bariso shares Isaacson’s sentiment: “It’s fascinating that Musk can work not only on multiple projects, but also front multiple companies, all on the same day. . But what Musk is doing it’s not really multitasking; it’s something completely different, and understanding that difference is the key to unlocking your own productivity ”, he analyzed.

“Musk is engaging in a simple practice that he has followed for several years. I like to call it the rule of focus”, says the article published in inc. and analyze how it works focus ruler and how you can apply it to your own work.

No multitasking, no task switching. pure focus

True multitasking, the simultaneous performance of two tasks at the same time, is quite challenging. It can be done with a lot of practice when it comes to relatively simple tasks.

Conversely, most of what we think of as multitasking is actually “task switching”, quickly switch from one task to another and vice versa. But task switching has a high price.

“The ability to switch tasks is thought to require extensive high-level cognitive processing.”, states the Encyclopedia of Neuroscience. “The behavioral result of this processing is a robust switching cost: slower and more error-prone performance when switching tasks than when repeating tasks”.

In other words, more task changes equals more errors and lower quality decision makingBariso says. And continues: “ But when Musk works for his various companies, he doesn’t actually multitask or switch tasks. Rather, he is focusing on one thing at a time. ”.

In the past, Musk has stated that he has generally tried to split his week between companies by day, working for SpaceX one day and Tesla another, for example. But Musk has also indicated that he changes his schedule based on current needs and projects. And it wouldn’t be surprising if, as time goes on — and Musk has now bought another multibillion-dollar company — he works at multiple companies in a single day.

However, Bariso asks to return to three keywords Isaacson, referring to that late-night meeting working on rocket engines: “No one mentioned Twitter”.

To the author, this demonstrates that while Musk can work on multiple issues and for more than one of his companies per day, concentrates on one thing at a time . That’s important, because it allows Musk to focus his considerable intellect on a single subject, instead of multitasking or switching tasks..

Imagine, for example, that during his meeting with SpaceX engineers, Musk was getting calls on Twitter. That would not only reduce the quality of his own work and concentration, but also drive everyone else in the room crazy. Conversely, By keeping meetings, project work, and core tasks separate, Musk makes the most of his time and brainpower, aiding his ability to think critically and solve problems .

This is just one of the reasons why Musk is able to do what he does, which is to make valuable contributions to multiple companies dealing with complex issues.

For example, consider what he said Garrett Reisman, a former astronaut and engineer who worked for years with Musk at SpaceX. Reisman was amazed at Musk’s ability to help solve difficult problems.

“I mean, I’ve met a lot of super, super smart people.Reisman said in an interview. “But they’re usually super, super smart about one thing. Y [Musk es] able to have conversations with our best engineers about the software and the more arcane aspects of it. And then you’ll go to our manufacturing engineers and have discussions about some really esoteric welding process for some crazy alloy.”.

And continued: “It just goes back and forth, and his ability to do that through all the different technologies that are used in rockets and cars and everything else that he does, that’s what really impresses me.”.

So “what can you learn from all this?” asks Bariso.

To be clear, as much as I respect Musk’s work ethic, says the author, “I don’t recommend working as many hours as he did, or even having late-night meetings. But we can learn a valuable lesson from how Musk does his job.”.

“You are probably trying to balance multiple responsibilitiesincluding running a business, balancing clients, and even separating time for work, family, and self. The key is to keep them separate and follow the ‘focus rule’. Focus on one thing at a time ”, recommends Bariso.

And he concludes: “So, whether you’re emailing, brainstorming, meeting, creating, solving problems, thinking critically, spending time with your family, or taking time for yourself, shut out all outside distractions. Focus all your attention and intellect on the people or task at hand. Doing so will allow you to not only be in more places and do more, but also increase the quality of what you do. And that’s productivity at its finest. ”.

