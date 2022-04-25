A professor at the University of Navarra, honorary academician of the Royal Academy of Medicine

The professor of Preventive Medicine and Public Health at the University of Navarra and head of the CIBEROBN group Miguel A. Martinez-Gonzalez He has been received as Honorary Academician of the Royal Academy of Medicine and Surgery of Eastern Andalusia (RAMAO).

At the event, held in the rectorate of the University of Malaga, the winner gave a lecture in which he spoke about the scientific evidence that accompanies the Mediterranean diet, which he referred to as “the only one that can be said to be not only is it capable of preventing and reducing cardiovascular diseasesbut also breast cancer or dementia”.

Professor Martínez-González, who has led projects such as the SUN cohort (University of Navarra Monitoring) and the PREDIMED and PREDIMED Plus trials, acknowledged that during his research career He went from being “an incredulous and agnostic” of the Mediterranean diet to “a faithful defender of this traditional eating pattern”.

“Thanks to numerous studies we have been able to demonstrate that there is no diet that has more scientific evidence than the Mediterranean on cardiovascular prevention, the number one cause of death in the Western world. We have observed that following guidelines as simple as the ’14 points of adherence to the Mediterranean diet’ of the PREDIMED study managed to reduce heart attacks, strokes and cardiovascular deaths by 30%: a revolution,” said the visiting professor at Harvard’s TH Chan School of Public Health.

He also argued that “the pandemic that is coming to us now is that of obesityand not enough has been done to prevent it: we should have gone to the ’causes of the causes’, facing more distant, cultural or economic determinants”. Along these lines, he stated that “it is very good that taxes are imposed on sugary drinks and other so-called ‘junk food’ foods, but they should be destined to reduce the price of fruit, vegetables, olive oil, nuts and all those foods that have been shown to be healthy”. In addition, using the American case, he concluded that “much of the cost of health could be saved if good preventive medicine was applied”.

Among other professionals, Joaquín Fernández-Crehuet, a senior academician, took part in the act, who gave the Laudatio, in which he highlighted that “that Epidemiology and Public Health Unit that Dr. Martínez-González set up in 1995 today is one of the research groups with the highest scientific productivity in the country”.

The ceremonyIn addition, it was attended by the manager of the Andalusian Health Service, Miguel Guzmán, the Malaga Health delegate, Carlos Bautista, and the president of the Malaga College of Physicians, Pedro Navarro.

The RAMAO was recognized as an Academy by Ferdinand VI in 1757. Until now, he had awarded the distinction of Honorary Academician to 24 scientific and professional personalities, national or international, and of recognized prestige, such as Gregorio Marañón y Posadillo (1952), Severo Ochoa ( 1967), Pedro Laín Entralgo (1972), Gertrude B. Elion (1993), Manuel Cruz Hernandez (1994) or Jesús San Miguel (2014), current medical director of the Navarra University Clinic and Scientific Director of Cima.