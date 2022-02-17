A program that spies on employees to know their intentions to resign causes controversy in China

The controversy began over the story of a worker who was reportedly fired after his boss discovered his job posting applications.

A computer program developed by the Chinese company Sangfor Technologies to predict the likelihood that an employee is planning to quit his job has sparked controversy in the Asian country, reports the South China Morning Post.

It is a worker activity monitoring system that detects visits made to online job boards or applications to a job offer announcement by email.

The controversy began when a user of the professional platform Maimai.cn reported that he lost his job after his employer discovered, with the help of that program, his job applications in other companies.

a privacy issue

“My boss said he knows exactly what I’m doing during work hours,” the post’s author wrote along with a screenshot of the surveillance software’s conclusion.

His story sparked heated discussions on popular spaces such as the Weibo social network and the Zhihu forum. Many of the commenters expressed concern that these types of surveillance tools could violate their privacy.

“It is very difficult to say whether [estos programas] track work or personal behavior, as they are tracking all online behavior through the company’s network and computers,” explains one of them.

‘A work panopticon’

Sangfor Technologies, China’s largest provider of online monitoring platforms, has clients including e-commerce giant Alibaba; TikTok owner ByteDance; Weibo parent Sina Corp.; smartphone maker Xiaomi and telecommunications equipment maker ZTE among its more than 50,000 corporate clients.

This company sells services that can access employees’ mobile browsing history and app usage logs once their phones are connected to your company’s Wi-Fi network. Also, the system classifies the ‘inefficient workers‘ looking at the time they spend on apps and websites considered non-work related.

The patent for the new monitoring system was filed in 2018, describing its product at that time as a program that assesses employees’ intentions to quit by analyzing their online traffic including sites, social media and email.

At the moment, neither Sangfor Technologies nor the relevant authorities have issued comments in this regard.

